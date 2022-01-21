Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fresh western disturbance to cause rainfall in these states, UTs for next 2 days

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on January 20-21 and increase thereafter.
The weather department has predicted rain in parts of Rajasthan during the next two days due to the influence of a new western disturbance.. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 21, 2022
Delhi is likely to have a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain towards Friday evening, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted as the maximum temperature in the national capital settled two degrees Celsius below the season’s average on Thursday. The Met department forecast suggests foggy conditions, which delayed many Delhi-bound trains, will continue in Delhi in the morning.

“There will be partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain or drizzle towards evening on Friday. There will be shallow fog in the morning,” the IMD said.

The weather department has also predicted rain in parts of Rajasthan during the next two days due to the influence of a new western disturbance. The disturbance, likely to form an induced circulation system over southwest Rajasthan on Friday, could lead to light-to-moderate rain with thunder in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Kota, and Bharatpur from January 21 night onwards.

Many places in Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur, Karauli, Sikar, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Bikaner, Churu, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Nagaur, Jodhpur and Pali districts are likely thunder and lightning. Some places in Jaipur, Alwar, Sikar and Churu districts may witness hailstorms.

Under the influence of a fresh western disturbance and other synoptic situations, isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 2 days. The rain, thereafter, is likely to spread with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall or snowfall on Saturday and Sunday.

The IMD has predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on January 20-21 and increase thereafter with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on January 22 and 23. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Punjab on January 22 and isolated heavy rainfall likely over Assam and Meghalaya on January 24.

“Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal and another over south Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels; isolated light rainfall/thundershower over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during next 4-5 days,” the IMD said.

