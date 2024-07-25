 From facial recognition to QR code: UPSC to revamp exam system after Puja Khedkar ‘fraud’ case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
From facial recognition to QR code: UPSC to revamp exam system after Puja Khedkar ‘fraud’ case

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar | Written by Kunal Gaurav
Jul 25, 2024 12:09 PM IST

UPSC said it plans to use the latest digital technology to match and cross-check candidates' biometric details and monitor activities during exams

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited tenders for the latest digital biometric technologies to enhance measures against impersonation, cheating, and fraud during its examinations.

UPSC seeks PSUs for digital tech to prevent fraud in exams

This comes after UPSC found that trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar allegedly faked her identity to appear in civil services exam. Last week, it issued a show cause notice to cancel her appointment.

ALSO READ- Structural issues afflict UPSC selection process

The controversial IAS officer "fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit under the Examination Rules by faking her identity by way of changing her name, her father’s & mother’s name, her photograph/ signature, her email ID, mobile number and address,” UPSC said in a statement.

ALSO READ- Puja Khedkar faked her identity to appear in IAS exam; FIR filed: UPSC

How are UPSC exams likely to change?

In a calendar year, UPSC, a constitutional body, conducts 14 major examinations and a number of recruitment tests and interview for induction to Group 'A' and Group 'B' posts in central government.

UPSC said it attaches great importance to the conduct of its examinations in a free, fair and impartial manner. To uphold these standards, it plans to use the latest digital technology to match and cross-check candidates' biometric details and monitor activities during exams, aiming to prevent cheating, fraud, unfair practices, and impersonation.

The UPSC plans to enhance exam security by implementing:

• Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication or digital fingerprint capturing,

• Facial recognition for candidates

• Also use QR code scanning for e-Admit Cards

• Live AI-based CCTV surveillance during exams.

ALSO READ- Amid row, Puja Khedkar ‘out of reach’, fails to report to trainee IAS academy: Report

In the tender invited from Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), dated July 18, the commission has not specified whether these measures will be implemented for the upcoming exams. It stated that it may, at its discretion, choose to use any, all, or a combination of these services, either partially or fully, during its exams.

Follow Us On