Amid row, Puja Khedkar ‘out of reach’, fails to report to trainee IAS academy: Report

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who landed in a controversy for allegedly misusing her power as a bureaucrat, missed her deadline to report at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy Of Administration in Mussoorie. Puja Khedkar was supposed to the trainee IAS academy on Tuesday, but failed to do so, reported NDTV. The 2023 batch officer Puja Khedkar had sent text messages, thought by her seniors as peremptory, demanding that she be given a separate cabin, better furniture and her own staff. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Puja Khedkar is reportedly ‘out of reach’ after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) filed a criminal case against her for “misrepresenting and falsifying facts” on her application for the civil services. Khedkar's phone is reportedly switched off, and is not in touch with the civil services.

The 34-year-old trainee IAS officer of the 2023 batch allegedly manipulated her documents to appear for the UPSC examination multiple times. UPSC issued a show cause notice against Khedkar to cancel her selection, and possibly barring her from taking the civil services examination again.

She was ordered to report to the IAS training academy on July 23 but didn't show up without any notice. The Delhi Police has now filed a case against the trainee IAS officer and the probe is on.

"UPSC has filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Ms. Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar for misrepresenting and falsifying facts to obtain extra attempts in the UPSC examinations, beyond the prescribed limit. Consequently, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law, and investigation has been taken up in Crime Branch," Delhi Police said.

Earlier this month, the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) put Puja Khedkar's training as an IAS officer on hold after the list of serious allegations against her.

The Divyang Kalyan Commissionerate wrote a letter requesting a probe against Khedkar, expressing concern over her false disability certificates. The trainee IAS was also transferred from Pune to Washim after she demanded a personal cabin and staff, and moving the furniture out of a senior officer's cabin without his consent.

Khedkar allegedly fraudulently availed of the OBC non-creamy layer benefit in the UPSC exam by claiming that her parents were separated. Now, Centre has asked for a report from Pune Police regarding the marital status of her parents.