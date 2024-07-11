Pune: Shunted IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar joins Washim Collectorate

Pune: Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer-on-probation Puja Khedkar, who was transferred on Monday (July 8) to Wasim from Pune over allegations of bullying and entitled behaviour, joined the Washim District Collectorate as an assistant collector around noon on Thursday to complete her probation. Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar was shunted on Monday (HT Photo)

“I am happy to join Washim District Collectorate and looking forward to work,” she said on Thursday.

When asked about the allegations against her, Khedkar said she is not authorised to speak to the media. “The government rules do not allow me to speak on anything on this matter. So I cannot speak.”

The 32-year-old junior trainee officer was shunted on Monday by the Pune district administration over alleged high-handedness. Pune district collector Suhas Diwase has written to additional chief secretary Nitin Gadre requesting him to consider giving a posting to Khedkar in another district to avoid administrative complications.

Diwase also sought necessary action against Khedkar for her behaviour, including aggressive treatment of junior staff, illegal occupation of the ante-chamber of additional collector Ajay More, and violations pertaining to sporting a red beacon on Audi and flashing it during the day, among others.

“Probationer Puja Khedkar joined the district collector’s office for training purposes as per the order of the Maharashtra State government order. She will be learning with various government departments during her training period,” Washim district collector Buveneswari S said.

A 2023 batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, Khedkar, has also been accused of allegedly misusing benefits under the physical disabilities category and other backward class (OBC) quota to secure a position in the Indian Administrative Services. Her father, who retired as a senior administrator from the state government, stands accused of threatening district collectorate officials to get an antechamber at the collector’s office.

On Wednesday, the controversy intensified as the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) sought a report on the matter from the Pune collector for allegedly misusing benefits under the physical disabilities category and OBC quota to secure a position.