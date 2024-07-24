Puja fails to report at training academy

Pune: Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who was instructed by Mussoorie-based Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) officials to join the institute latest by July 23, did not report on Tuesday. Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who was instructed by Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration officials to join the institute latest by July 23, did not report on Tuesday. (FILE PHOTO)

The Maharashtra Government in its July 16 order had relieved Puja from her district training programme after LBSNAA recalled her for “further necessary action”.

“By 5:30 pm on Tuesday, Puja Khedkar has not reported at the academy,” LBSNAA officials said, adding that late evening reporting will be considered as the next day.

Puja faces allegations, including misconduct over power and privileges, misuse of disability and Other Backward Class (non-creamy layer) quotas to secure her candidature in the civic service exam and manipulation of her identity to take the exam beyond permissible attempts. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has registered a criminal case against her for “misrepresenting and falsifying facts”.

On July 8, Puja was transferred from Pune collectorate to Washim counterpart in Vidarbha following complaints of misuse of power and she took charge as an assistant collector on July 11. In Washim, Puja recorded her statement against Pune district collector for alleged harassment during her official stay in Pune.