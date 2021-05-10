From Himvir to Corona warrriors, ITBP shows the way

Ever since the coronavirus disease pandemic struck India in March last year, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and non-profit charity Radha Soami Satsang Beas have tirelessly been catering to a large number of Covid-19 patients in the national capital territory.

Under the leadership of ITBP director general S S Deswal, the paramilitary unit took a lead to tackle the health threat.

They began by setting up a quarantine facility at Chhawla in western Delhi, known as Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Covid Care Centre (SPCCC), to house people who were evacuated from different countries after India shut its international borders to the world.

The centre had started as an emergency measure by the ITBP in July last year when the country, as well as the national capital, was reeling under the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. The world's largest Covid-19 case centre admitted patients referred by 11 hospitals in Delhi, including All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Safdarjung, Medanta and Max Hospital.

The facility is 1,700 feet long, 700 feet wide and has 200 enclosures with 50 beds each. Today, the facility has grown into a 500-bed centre providing oxygen support to patients suffering from Covid-19.

During the first wave of the pandemic, between June and February 2021, the SPCCC admitted 12,057 patients and treated them under its care. By the time the centre was shut, as many as 11,657 were cured of the virus and discharged, while 338 patients were referred to other hospitals.

While the Delhi government provides administrative support the ITBP is operating the centre with volunteers from the religious sect of Radha Soami Beas, who help them in its day-to-day functioning.

Their volunteers have been working round-the-clock and tirelessly to provide free meals to not just the patients but also the doctors, paramedics, healthcare workers, ITBP personnel at the facility and the frontline workers.

“On a daily basis 250 volunteers are preparing four meals a day – from Karra early in the morning, to breakfast, lunch, evening tea and dinner – for every soul at the Covid care centre,” said an office bearer of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur on Monday.

Between March and August 2020, the organisation sent 135,000 food packets for Covid-19 patients and their caregivers.

ITBP once again proactively formulated its Covid-19 management strategies and under the guidance of ITBP director general SS Deswal took additional steps to contain the situation and help the healthcare system fight with the second wave of the deadly infection in the country.

The Chhawla camp started functioning as a major covid care arrangement for ITBP in New Delhi on April 14. It Initially, it began with 50 beds, some with oxygen support. The serving and retired ITBP personnel, their family members and persons from other CAPFs, CPOs and other sister organisations are being treated at this covid care facility.

Till Sunday, this centre has admitted 147 patients out of which 75 were discharged after treatment. At present, 59 patients are under treatment at this centre.

When the second wave of the coronavirus struck the country, the ITBP pressed into action and reopened the centre on April 22 this year. It opened the facility at Chhatarpur once again with 500 oxygenated beds.

Till Monday, the Chhatarpur centre admitted 1,037 patients and discharged 504 of them.

This centre is proving to be a great relief to the Delhi Covid19 patient care management which is providing uninterrupted oxygen to the patients and treating them with all possible medical aid.

