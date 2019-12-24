e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
Home / India News / In Mayawati’s new pitch over CAA, she also has a word of caution for Muslims

In Mayawati’s new pitch over CAA, she also has a word of caution for Muslims

The BSP chief’s advice to the Muslim community mirrors the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s counter-attacks at the Congress-led opposition, accusing them of misleading and inciting people about changes to the citizenship law.

india Updated: Dec 24, 2019 12:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mayawati addresses a press conference before the national executive committee meeting of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Lucknow.
Mayawati addresses a press conference before the national executive committee meeting of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Lucknow.(Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)
         

Bahujan Samaj Party’s Mayawati on Tuesday asked the BJP-led national coalition to quickly clear all doubts of the Muslim community over the citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

She also had a word of advice for the community. “But with this, people of Muslim community should also be careful that somewhere along the way, are they being exploited politically or are getting crushed between (the government and the Opposition,” she said.

The BSP chief’s advice to the Muslim community mirrors the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s counter-attacks at the Congress-led opposition, accusing them of misleading and inciting people about changes to the citizenship law.

At a Delhi rally over the weekend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also accused political rivals of stoking violence during protests across the country that have claimed at least 24 lives since Parliament approved the new law on December 11.

Mayawati’s party voted against amendments to the citizenship law in parliament and even sent a delegation to President Ram Nath Kovind to request him to withdraw changes to the citizenship law.

But her party has made a pointed effort to stay out of the same frame as other opposition parties in this endeavour. For instance, the BSP delegation went to the President a day after the Opposition had petitioned Rashtrapati Bhavan. Her party hasn’t joined any of the protests against NRC or CAA in Lucknow or elsewhere.

When Chandrashekhar Azad of the Bhim Army, another dalit organisation that could nibble away at her core constituency, led protests against the law in Delhi, she took a swipe at him for protesting in the national capital rather than home state Delhi. She reasoned that Azad chose Delhi for his arrest because of the assembly elections in early January.

The changes to the citizenship law allow undocumented migrants from six communities to get citizenship if they claim religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh.

This law was projected to be the first step to building a National Register of Citizens that the ruling BJP says would help identify and evict infiltrators. Home Minister Amit Shah had set a 2024 deadline for his government to deliver on this promise.

tags
top news
BJP on backfoot in Bihar after Jharkhand election results, say experts
BJP on backfoot in Bihar after Jharkhand election results, say experts
Hemant Soren likely to join list of CMs who are against CAA and NRC
Hemant Soren likely to join list of CMs who are against CAA and NRC
Decoding vote: How the BJP lost Jharkhand
Decoding vote: How the BJP lost Jharkhand
In Mayawati’s new pitch over CAA, she also has a word of caution for Muslims
In Mayawati’s new pitch over CAA, she also has a word of caution for Muslims
CAA-NRC: This violence must stop | Opinion
CAA-NRC: This violence must stop | Opinion
MG ZS EV first drive review: Thunderbolt now comes on four wheels
MG ZS EV first drive review: Thunderbolt now comes on four wheels
Wisden releases Test team of the decade, only two Indians make the cut
Wisden releases Test team of the decade, only two Indians make the cut
What Hemant Soren said when asked about NRC | On The Record
What Hemant Soren said when asked about NRC | On The Record
trending topics
CAA protestKangana RanautVirat KohliNTA UGC NET Final Answer KeysDeepika PadukoneBCCI

don't miss

latest news

india news