From Nehru's speech to terror attack, PM Modi recalls parliamentary journey | Top quotes

The biggest achievement of India's parliamentary journey is that the confidence of citizens in the legislative body has only increased, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Lok Sabha on Monday. Recalling his entry for the first time into the current Parliament building, Prime Minister Modi said it was an emotional moment as he could have never imagined he would get so much love from people. The prime minister also highlighted the success of the G20 Summit, saying it is a success of 140 crore citizens, not that of an individual or a party. Discussing the parliamentary journey of 75 years, PM Modi recalled India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's famous “tryst with destiny” speech and said it will keep inspiring us.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha

On G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in Lok Sabha.

“The success of the G20 is of 140 crore Indians, it is the success of Bharat. It is not a success of an individual or a political party.”

“Many people have a tendency to be suspicious about India, and this has continued since Independence. This time too, they were confident that there would be no (G20) declaration. However, it is India's strength that it happened.”

Bids farewell to old Parliament building

"When I first entered this building (Parliament) as an MP, I bowed down and honoured the temple of democracy. It was an emotional moment for me. I could have never imagined that a child belonging to a poor family, living on the railway platform would ever be able to enter the Parliament. I never imagined that I would get so much love from people.”

“Bidding goodbye to this building is an emotional moment...Many bitter-sweet memories have been associated with it. We have all witnessed differences and disputes in the Parliament but at the same time, we have witnessed 'Parivaar bhaav'. All these memories are our shared memories, our shared heritage and hence, its pride is also our shared.”

On African Union's inclusion in G20

“India will be proud that when it was the president (of the G20), the African Union became its member. I cannot forget the emotional moment when the announcement was made, the African Union President said that perhaps he would break down while speaking. You can imagine the fortune India had, to fulfil such huge hopes and expectations.”

On famous speeches by Nehru, Vajpayee

“The echo of Pandit (Jawahlal) Nehru's 'at the stroke of midnight' in this Parliament will continue to inspire us. And this is that very Parliament where Atal Ji said ‘sarkaren ayyengi, jayengi; partiyan banegi, bigedgi; magar ye desh rahna chahiye’.”

Terror attack on Parliament

“There was a terror attack (on the Parliament). This was not an attack on a building. In a way, it was an attack on the mother of democracy, on our living soul. The country can never forget that incident. I also bow before those who took bullets to their chest to protect the Parliament and all its members, while fighting the terrorists.”

