From Pulwama, Covid-19 to CAA: Key highlights from Amit Shah’s wide-ranging Bihar Jansamvad Rally

india

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 17:29 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday addressed the ‘Bihar Jansamvad Rally’ through video conferencing and said that the rally is to bring the people of the country together amid the coronavirus pandemic and has nothing to do with the Assembly polls due in the state later this year.

From emphasising the historical significance of the state to lauding the tireless fight put up by the nation’s ‘corona warriors’, Shah talked about a range of issues during his address.

Here are the key highlights from the event:

• “I want to salute the crores of ‘corona warriors’ who are fighting against the virus by risking their lives. Health workers, police personnel and others, I want to acknowledge their contribution,” Shah said.

• “This virtual rally is not an election/political rally but it is a rally to bring the people of the country together in our fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” the home minister said.

• The home minister lauded PM Modi’s leadership for carrying out surgical strikes and airstrikes in the interest of the nation. “There was a time when anybody used to enter our borders, beheaded our soldiers and Delhi’s darbar remained unaffected. Uri and Pulwama happened during our time, it was the Modi and BJP government, we did,” he said.

• Shah said that India’s defence policy has gained global acceptance. “The whole world agrees that after the US and Israel, if there is any other country that is able to protect its borders, it is India,” he said.

• The minister lauded the many achievements and milestones achieved under PM Modi’s leadership. He talked about the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that it provided citizenship and respect to refugees in India.

• On the issue of stranded migrant labourers amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Shah said that all arrangements were made, quarantines centres were set up before special trains were run from May 1.

• “They were named ‘Shramik trains’ as a tribute to the migrants. Around 1.25 crore migrants have been safely brought to their places by BJP’s Modi government,” he stated.