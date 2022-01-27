From Siachen to TN, Tricolour soars as India celebrates R-Day

From Siachen to Tamil Nadu, the Republic Day was marked across the country on Wednesday with people from different walks of life taking part in the celebrations.

Security forces deployed at inhospitable forward areas and high altitudes across the country paid homage to the Tricolour to mark the day. Videos shared by various paramilitary forces showed troops braving the freezing temperatures not only in Ladakh but different peaks of the Himalayas near the India-China border to unfurl the national flag.

The Indo-Tibet Border Police said its personnel posted at heights ranging from 12,000 to 17,500 feet unfurled the national flag in the border areas of Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, where the minimum temperatures at places were minus 45 degrees Celsius.

Indian Army jawans deployed at Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla and Poonch sectors of Jammu and Kashmir unfurled the Tricolour.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) celebrated the Republic Day at Chatha, Jammu and Kashmir, by organising a cultural event. “We reiterate our steadfast commitment to serving the nation with courage, valour and devotion,” CRPF tweeted.

The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ across the country.

The Border Security Force (BSF) exchanged sweets with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) at Phulbari (Jalpaiguri, West Bengal) and at Indo-Pakistan border and with Pakistani Rangers at Wagah border in Punjab.

Almost all formations of the border guarding force – including units at Rajasthan border, Kashmir, West Bengal and in the northeast – unfurled the national flag at their respective headquarters.

BSF also launched a boat ambulance service in the Balimela reservoir for the people of Swabhimaan Anchal in Odisha’s Malkangiri district to mark the 73rd Republic Day. BSF DIG Sanjay Singh inaugurated the boat ambulance service near Gurupriya bridge. The ambulance will facilitate in providing emergency medical services to around 10,000 people of the area, he said.

While the main event was held in the national Capital, states and Union territories across the country celebrated the day with great fervour. Governors and chief ministers extended their greetings to the people on the occasion, called upon them to reaffirm the pledge to uphold the ideals enshrined in the Constitution, and made several announcements and promises for the welfare of the public.

In poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the public while emphasising on the importance of the Indian Constitution. “Our Republic is an integrated expression of our lofty democratic values and unwavering allegiance to the Constitution of India and our unity in diversity. Let us resolve to build ‘Ek Bharat- Shreshtha Bharat-Self-reliant India’,” he said.

In Maharashtra, governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari led the celebrations in the presence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and other ministers and officials at an event in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.

In Tamil Nadu, governor RN Ravi unfurled the national flag at an event in the presence of chief minister MK Stalin at Marina Beach in the state capital. After the event, Stalin tweeted: “Let us reaffirm to uphold the secular ethos of the constitution on this Republic Day and be proud of the great achievements to uplift the people of our nation in all spheres.”

In West Bengal, governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and chief minister Mamata Banerjee led the Republic Day celebrations at Red Road in Kolkata. “Heartiest greetings to all on the Republic Day. On this day, let us once again take pledge to protect the basic structure of the Indian Constitution, including and particularly its federal character,” Banerjee tweeted.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha greeted the people of the Union territory on the occasion. “Heartiest greetings and best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of 73rd Republic Day. My homage to the great men and freedom fighters of India, who sacrificed their lives for the country. Tributes to the Jawans and officers of Jammu & Kashmir Police, Army and other Central Security Forces, who continue to make supreme sacrifice for unity & integrity of the motherland,” he tweeted.

