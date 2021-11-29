From today, Singapore to resume flights to India. Details here

From Monday, Singapore will resume commercial flights with India through its vaccinated travel lane (VTL) facility with six designated flights daily from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai.

The resumption comes a week after Singapore's civil aviation authority (CAAS) announced on November 21 that it reached an agreement with India's aviation ministry to resume flights between the two countries.

However, the city-state has been kept under the category of 'at risk' countries by India in the wake of the spread of a new variant of coronavirus, called Omicron. This means that travellers coming to India from Singapore will be subjected to tighter scrutiny.

Applications for vaccinated travel passes (VTP) for short-term visitors and long-term pass holders from India started on November 22.

“All short-term visitors and long-term pass holders who meet the requirements of the VTL will receive a VTP,” the CAAS said last week, according to a report by Channel News Asia.

All VTL travellers should be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and present digital proof of their inoculation.

They must also undergo two tests for the virus: a pre-departure test within two days before leaving for Singapore, and an on-arrival test at the airport, following which they will have to remain self-isolated until the result is confirmed to be negative, Hindustan Times reported on November 21.

Initially, VTPs were being issued for travellers who are visiting Singapore between November 29 and January 21 next year. However, those intending to visit the country after December 1 were urged to apply after November 24.

Travellers who require a visa for travel to Singapore should apply for their visa separately and only after their VTP is approved, the CAAS said in a release.

“They must also purchase travel insurance, with a minimum coverage of Singapore USD 30,000 for Covid-19-related medical treatment and hospitalisation costs, prior to travel to Singapore. In Singapore, these visitors must also use the TraceTogether app to facilitate contact tracing,” the authority added.

Meanwhile, the CAAS also said that airlines can operate non-VTL flights between India and Singapore, but passengers on such flights will be subject to prevailing public health requirements.

