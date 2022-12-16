'Frustrated' Bilawal's comment new low even for Pak: India retaliates to Pak poison on Modi

Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto's comments are a new low even for Pakistan, the external affairs ministry said on Friday in an official response to Bilawal's personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN. “The Foreign Minister of Pakistan has obviously forgotten this day in 1971, which was a direct result of the genocide unleashed by Pakistani rulers against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus. Unfortunately, Pakistan does not seem to have changed much in the treatment of its minorities. It certainly lacks credentials to cast aspersions at India,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Pakistan FM’s frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their State policy. Pakistan needs to change its own mindset or remain a pariah,” the ministry statement read.

India and Pakistan have been engaged in a war of words at the United Nations over the issue of terrorism. As Bilawal raised the issue of Kashmir at the UN, Jaishankar gave a befitting reply and said those who hosted Osama have no right to sermonise at the council. In a reply, Bilawal launched a derogatory attack on PM Modi and the RSS drawing severe condemnation from New Delhi.

Calling Bilawal's comments an 'uncivilised outburst', the external affairs ministry said it showed Pakistan's 'increasing inability' to use terrorists and their proxies. "Cities like New York, Mumbai, Pulwama, Pathankot and London are among the many that bear the scars of Pakistan-sponsored, supported and instigated terrorism. This violence has emanated from their Special Terrorist Zones and exported to all parts of the world. "Make in Pakistan” terrorism has to stop," the ministry said.

No country other than Pakistan can boast of having 126 UN-designated terrorists and 27 UN-designated terrorist entities, the ministry said.

"We wish that Pakistan FM would have listened more sincerely yesterday at the UN Security Council to the testimony of Anjali Kulthe, a Mumbai nurse who saved the lives of 20 pregnant women from the bullets of the Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab. Clearly, the Foreign Minister was more interested in whitewashing Pakistan’s role," the ministry said.

