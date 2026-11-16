FSSAI issues fresh notice to Red Bull over ‘energy drink’ label: ‘Potential to mislead consumers’

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Monday reportedly issued a notice to soft drink brand Red Bull over its high sugar content and raised concerns that its "energy drink" label could encourage people to consume too much added sugar. FILE PHOTO: Red Bull cans on display for sale inside a shop in New Delhi, India, July 27, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra/File Photo (REUTERS)

The food safety body has given Red Bull seven days to explain why the use of "energy drink" label should not be prohibited as it had the "potential to mislead consumers and encourage excessive consumption of added sugar."

What the notice said The confidential notice, cited by Reuters, targeted the drink's “nutritional composition” and said it derived a significant proportion of its declared energy from the "substantial" sugar content.

For the first time, India has raised health concerns over energy drinks and questioned companies about their ingredients, escalating a dispute that began in June and has since triggered legal challenges in the Delhi high court.

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"The basis and nature of the energy-related positioning of the product require scientific and regulatory substantiation," the FSSAI notice cited by Reuters said.

There was no immediate response from Red Bull or the FSSAI on the development.

Legal battle over Red Bull's energy drink label The fresh notice comes over a month after the Delhi high court set aside the FSSAI order directing Red Bull to discontinue using the descriptor “energy drink” for its products.

A bench of justice Amit Mahajan directed FSSAI to consider the matter afresh after giving the company an opportunity of being heard. “It remains undisputed that the order dated 30th June, 2026, directing the petitioner to not use the term ‘Energy Drink’ in its product was passed without affording any opportunity to the petitioner to file any reply or give any explanation. The impugned order is set aside,” the court observed.

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Red Bull had filed a petition challenging FSSAI’s June 30 order directing the company to stop using the descriptor “energy drink” on its range of caffeinated beverages.

The petition also challenged a subsequent July 17 communication that asked food safety officers across states and Union Territories to take action against products allegedly found non-compliant.

Red Bull claimed that the July communication resulted in enforcement action, including the seizure of its products at multiple locations across the country.