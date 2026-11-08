FSSAI seizes food items worth ₹81.8 crore, suspends over 1,100 licences in two-month enforcement drive
The food safety regulator said it had inspected 56,431 establishments and issued 10,047 improvement notices from September 1 to November 5 as part of the drive.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) led an intensive nationwide inspection drive from September 1 to November 5, during which it seized more than 3,270 metric tonnes of food products worth an estimated ₹81.80 crore and suspended more than 1,100 licences.
In a series of posts on X, the food safety regulator said it had inspected 56,431 establishments and issued 10,047 improvement notices as part of the enforcement drive held across States and Union Territories in collaboration with State Food Safety Authorities.
52 licences cancelled, 314 establishments sealed
It also collected 43,939 samples, of which 23,648 had been analysed. Out of these analysed samples, 2,273 were found to be non-compliant with prescribed food safety standards. The seized food products that were found to be non-compliant with safety standards included oils, milk, paneer, sweets, ghee, bakery items, chocolates, ice cream, namkeen, packaged food and festive hampers.
Highlighting the scale of the operation, the FSSAI said it had suspended 1,133 licences and cancelled the licences of 52 food establishments. Additionally, it also sealed 314 establishments and initiated 410 prosecutions.
"Through rigorous checks on over 56,000 food establishments, authorities took decisive action against substandard practices, issuing over 10,000 improvement notices and suspending more than 1,100 licences to maintain uncompromising safety standards," it said.
The regulator said it would continue working with State Food Safety Authorities to ensure "greater adherence to prescribed food safety standards across the food ecosystem".
FSSAI action on food safety violations
This year, the FSSAI had stepped up its crackdown on food safety violations by investigating multiple eateries and e-commerce companies. Earlier, it banned the sale of Nestle's “Low Fat Dairy Whitener” after a sample of the product taken from The Lalit hotel in New Delhi's Connaught Place was declared to be “unsafe” and “substandard”.
The latest findings highlight the scale of action taken during the festive season, with FSSAI expected to continue inspections and monitoring to ensure businesses follow food safety regulations.
Last month, the body issued a directive to food safety authorities across all states and union territories to step up surveillance and enforcement actions against unsafe food products ahead of the festive season. This directive was aimed at curbing the circulation of “adulterated, counterfeited and unsafe food products”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More