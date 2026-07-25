FSSAI suspends nutraceutical maker’s licence

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Friday suspended the manufacturing licence of Rehaan Healthcare after inspections found what the regulator described as “critical non-compliance” and unhygienic conditions at the company’s health supplement and nutraceutical manufacturing unit.

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Rehaan Healthcare, which manufactures digestive syrups, multivitamin syrups and other syrup-based food products, has been directed to stop production until all deficiencies are rectified and verified by the competent authority, FSSAI said in a statement.

Established in 2018 and based in Mohali, Rehaan Healthcare says on its website that it provides “scalable third-party manufacturing solutions”.

“Quality is not just a process at Rehaan Healthcare, it is our responsibility. Every batch is manufactured using carefully sourced raw materials, tested under defined quality parameters, and produced under strict hygiene and safety standards. We ensure that our products meet applicable AYUSH and food safety guidelines, helping our clients bring compliant and trustworthy products to market…,” the company has mentioned on its website.

However, FSSAI said its inspection found the manufacturing premises to be “extremely unhygienic and unorganised”.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the inspection report, food safety officers found spider webs, mould growth, flies, insects and exposed food waste inside the manufacturing area. “Sediments of filth and sludge accumulated under the manufacturing tank, disorganised storage of raw materials and poor housekeeping created a serious risk of cross-contamination,” FSSAI said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the inspection report, food safety officers found spider webs, mould growth, flies, insects and exposed food waste inside the manufacturing area. “Sediments of filth and sludge accumulated under the manufacturing tank, disorganised storage of raw materials and poor housekeeping created a serious risk of cross-contamination,” FSSAI said. {{/usCountry}}

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The regulator also flagged major deficiencies in infrastructure and facilities, including inadequate storage arrangements, insufficient workspace, poor ventilation and lighting, damaged infrastructure, pest infestation and the absence of a valid drinking water test report.

“As the unit manufactures health supplements and nutraceuticals, a high-risk category of food consumed by children and other vulnerable groups, the unhygienic conditions and failure of food safety controls pose a serious and imminent threat to public health,” FSSAI said in its statement.

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The regulator awarded the manufacturing unit an overall compliance score of just 12%.

The low score indicates a “very serious failure and non-compliance of existing provisions”, it said. In a social media post on Friday, the food safety regulator added: “The FSSAI License has been suspended with immediate effect.”

FSSAI has directed the company to immediately stop all food business activities until the deficiencies are corrected and compliance is verified by the competent authority.

The regulator also warned of legal action if the company violates the suspension order.

“The FBO (food business operator) has been directed to immediately cease all food business activities… any violation of this order shall invite appropriate legal action under the FSSA Act, 2006,” the statement said.

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Rehaan Healthcare response???

In recent months, FSSAI has stepped up enforcement against food business operators over misleading claims and labelling violations. It has also issued notices to several e-commerce platforms. The regulator said these actions are based on consumer complaints, suo motu cognisance and routine enforcement activities carried out by food safety officers.

EOM