Fuel prices skyrocket in Chennai, petrol thieves have a field day

With fuel prices skyrocketing, residents of Chennai are now witnessing a worrying trend of fuel theft as miscreants siphoning off petrol from the parked vehicles, Tamil language newspaper Dina Thanthi reported on Tuesday. Petrol price has touched ₹100.75 and diesel was selling for ₹93.91 on Tuesday morning. Fuel prices were not revised on Tuesday, though petrol gained ₹35 paise on Monday while diesel price remained intact.

With a hike almost every day to the already soaring fuel prices, petrol thieves are having a field day mainly targeting apartment buildings where many two-wheelers are parked at the same spot.

Recently, residents of an apartment complex at Ambattur found that the fuel tanks of two-wheelers were empty all of a sudden. The residents association scanned CCTV footage and found a youngster stealing petrol from all the two-wheelers at the parking lot around 3am. However, the association has not filed any police complaint as yet.

In most of these fuel theft cases, people avoid registering police complaints at nearby stations considering the lengthy legal procedures involved, the newspaper noted. With fuel thefts on the rise, people have urged the police to tighten their vigil and increase night patrol.

Meanwhile, major political parties in the state are staging protests against the fuel price hike. Opposition parties condemned state and central government for not reducing their tax component on the fuel price, burdening the public who are already strained by the Covid-19 related economic slowdown.

Dinamalar reported that DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth rode a bicycle in front of the Chennai collector's office in protest as the party organised demonstrations across the state on Sunday. Addressing the protest, Premalatha Vijayakanth said that the livelihood of people was at stake due to the phenomenal hike in petrol and diesel prices.

