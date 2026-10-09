Full list of 57 Delhi Metro stations to have restricted entry during CJP's Jantar Mantar protest tomorrow

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Kashmere Gate, will remain closed from 9 pm on Friday, October 9, until further notice due to security reasons ahead of a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, October 10.
The protest has been called by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
ALSO READ | No permission for Jantar Mantar protest, Delhi Police say CJP's intimation came 'too late'
Deep Dive
When do entry and exit restrictions begin at the 57 Delhi Metro stations?
Will Delhi Metro trains stop running during the Jantar Mantar protest?
Why are entry and exit gates being closed at Delhi Metro stations?
The restrictions will continue on Saturday, with interchange facilities remaining available at all affected stations except New Delhi metro station. Train frequency at the identified stations may also be reduced, depending on the security situation, the DMRC said.
The decision follows a request by the Delhi Police to the DMRC in view of the proposed protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations in the New Delhi district. In a letter dated October 8, the police cited the likelihood of "unruly movement" towards sensitive locations and recommended closing the entry and exit gates of the identified stations, with restrictions to remain in place until the situation normalises.
Delhi Metro stations where entry gates will be closed
- Janpath
- Patel Chowk
- Central Secretariat
- Lok Kalyan Marg
- Rajiv Chowk
- New Delhi
- Seva Teerth (Udyog Bhawan)
- Mandi House
- Barakhamba Road
- ITO
- Delhi Gate
- Khan Market
- RK Ashram Marg
- Jhandewalan
- Supreme Court
- Indraprastha
- Shivaji Stadium
- INA (both metro lines)
- Hauz Khas
- Jor Bagh
- Arjangarh
- Sarai Kale Khan–Nizamuddin
- Lajpat Nagar
- Jangpura
- Ashram
- Kalindi Kunj
- Jasola
- Jamia Millia Islamia
- Okhla Vihar
- Chawri Bazar
- Jama Masjid
- Karol Bagh
- Rajendra Place
- Vishwavidyalaya
- Vidhan Sabha
- Civil Lines
- Kashmere Gate
- Inderlok
- GTB Nagar
- Kanhaiya Nagar
- Netaji Subhash Palace
- Azadpur
- Adarsh Nagar
- Haiderpur Badli Mor
- Majlis Park
- Shalimar Bagh
- Seelampur
- Maujpur
- Jafrabad
- Welcome
- Yamuna Vihar
- Khazuri Khas
- Shahdara
- Rithala
- Rohini East
- Rohini West
- Jahangir Puri
No permission for CJP's Jantar Mantar protest: Delhi Police{{/usCountry}}
Delhi Metro stations where entry gates will be closed
- Janpath
- Patel Chowk
- Central Secretariat
- Lok Kalyan Marg
- Rajiv Chowk
- New Delhi
- Seva Teerth (Udyog Bhawan)
- Mandi House
- Barakhamba Road
- ITO
- Delhi Gate
- Khan Market
- RK Ashram Marg
- Jhandewalan
- Supreme Court
- Indraprastha
- Shivaji Stadium
- INA (both metro lines)
- Hauz Khas
- Jor Bagh
- Arjangarh
- Sarai Kale Khan–Nizamuddin
- Lajpat Nagar
- Jangpura
- Ashram
- Kalindi Kunj
- Jasola
- Jamia Millia Islamia
- Okhla Vihar
- Chawri Bazar
- Jama Masjid
- Karol Bagh
- Rajendra Place
- Vishwavidyalaya
- Vidhan Sabha
- Civil Lines
- Kashmere Gate
- Inderlok
- GTB Nagar
- Kanhaiya Nagar
- Netaji Subhash Palace
- Azadpur
- Adarsh Nagar
- Haiderpur Badli Mor
- Majlis Park
- Shalimar Bagh
- Seelampur
- Maujpur
- Jafrabad
- Welcome
- Yamuna Vihar
- Khazuri Khas
- Shahdara
- Rithala
- Rohini East
- Rohini West
- Jahangir Puri
No permission for CJP's Jantar Mantar protest: Delhi Police{{/usCountry}}
The Delhi Police had clarified on Friday that no permission has been granted for the protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10. This came two days after CJP co-convener Saurav Das formally intimated the Delhi Police on Wednesday about the proposed October 10 protest and urged people to turn up in huge numbers.
Acknowledging the intimation submitted by the CJP, Delhi police said that it was given in a very short span of time and should have been given 10 days prior to the proposed date of protest as per the prescribed guidelines.