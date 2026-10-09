Full list of 57 Delhi Metro stations to have restricted entry during CJP's Jantar Mantar protest tomorrow

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Kashmere Gate, will remain closed from 9 pm on Friday, October 9, until further notice due to security reasons ahead of a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, October 10.

Central Secretariat among 57 metro stations likely to be closed today. (PTI)

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The protest has been called by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

ALSO READ | No permission for Jantar Mantar protest, Delhi Police say CJP's intimation came 'too late'

Deep Dive When do entry and exit restrictions begin at the 57 Delhi Metro stations? The restrictions begin at 9 pm on Friday, October 9, and continue through Saturday, October 10, until further notice or the situation normalises. Will Delhi Metro trains stop running during the Jantar Mantar protest? The announcement concerns entry and exit gates at 57 stations, not a shutdown of the entire Metro network. Train frequency at affected stations may be reduced, while interchange remains available except at New Delhi station. Why are entry and exit gates being closed at Delhi Metro stations? The restrictions were requested by Delhi Police ahead of the proposed CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. Police cited security concerns and the possibility of unruly movement towards sensitive locations.

The restrictions will continue on Saturday, with interchange facilities remaining available at all affected stations except New Delhi metro station. Train frequency at the identified stations may also be reduced, depending on the security situation, the DMRC said.

The decision follows a request by the Delhi Police to the DMRC in view of the proposed protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations in the New Delhi district. In a letter dated October 8, the police cited the likelihood of "unruly movement" towards sensitive locations and recommended closing the entry and exit gates of the identified stations, with restrictions to remain in place until the situation normalises.

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{{^usCountry}} Delhi Metro stations where entry gates will be closed Janpath Patel Chowk Central Secretariat Lok Kalyan Marg Rajiv Chowk New Delhi Seva Teerth (Udyog Bhawan) Mandi House Barakhamba Road ITO Delhi Gate Khan Market RK Ashram Marg Jhandewalan Supreme Court Indraprastha Shivaji Stadium INA (both metro lines) Hauz Khas Jor Bagh Arjangarh Sarai Kale Khan–Nizamuddin Lajpat Nagar Jangpura Ashram Kalindi Kunj Jasola Jamia Millia Islamia Okhla Vihar Chawri Bazar Jama Masjid Karol Bagh Rajendra Place Vishwavidyalaya Vidhan Sabha Civil Lines Kashmere Gate Inderlok GTB Nagar Kanhaiya Nagar Netaji Subhash Palace Azadpur Adarsh Nagar Haiderpur Badli Mor Majlis Park Shalimar Bagh Seelampur Maujpur Jafrabad Welcome Yamuna Vihar Khazuri Khas Shahdara Rithala Rohini East Rohini West Jahangir Puri No permission for CJP's Jantar Mantar protest: Delhi Police {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi Metro stations where entry gates will be closed Janpath Patel Chowk Central Secretariat Lok Kalyan Marg Rajiv Chowk New Delhi Seva Teerth (Udyog Bhawan) Mandi House Barakhamba Road ITO Delhi Gate Khan Market RK Ashram Marg Jhandewalan Supreme Court Indraprastha Shivaji Stadium INA (both metro lines) Hauz Khas Jor Bagh Arjangarh Sarai Kale Khan–Nizamuddin Lajpat Nagar Jangpura Ashram Kalindi Kunj Jasola Jamia Millia Islamia Okhla Vihar Chawri Bazar Jama Masjid Karol Bagh Rajendra Place Vishwavidyalaya Vidhan Sabha Civil Lines Kashmere Gate Inderlok GTB Nagar Kanhaiya Nagar Netaji Subhash Palace Azadpur Adarsh Nagar Haiderpur Badli Mor Majlis Park Shalimar Bagh Seelampur Maujpur Jafrabad Welcome Yamuna Vihar Khazuri Khas Shahdara Rithala Rohini East Rohini West Jahangir Puri No permission for CJP's Jantar Mantar protest: Delhi Police {{/usCountry}}

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The Delhi Police had clarified on Friday that no permission has been granted for the protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10. This came two days after CJP co-convener Saurav Das formally intimated the Delhi Police on Wednesday about the proposed October 10 protest and urged people to turn up in huge numbers.

Acknowledging the intimation submitted by the CJP, Delhi police said that it was given in a very short span of time and should have been given 10 days prior to the proposed date of protest as per the prescribed guidelines.