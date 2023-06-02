Full list of helpline numbers for Coromandel Express accident in Odisha
Three teams of National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) & four units of Odisha's DRF along with 60 ambulances were mobilized for the search and rescue operation.
An express train met with an accident near Bahanaga railway station in Odisha's Balasore district, injuring many. Several bogies of the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed after colliding with a freight train near Bahanaga Station.
Three teams of the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and four units of Odisha's DRF along with 60 ambulances were mobilized for the search and rescue operation. Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik directed revenue minister Pramila Swain and special relief commissioner Satyabrata Sahu to rush to the accident spot and coordinate rescue and relief operations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he has taken stock of the situation in Odisha's Balasore. The prime minister said the rescue operations are underway at the site of the accident and all possible assistance is being to those affected by the mishap.
Here is a full list of helpline numbers issued
Bhadrak: 8455889900
Jajpur Keonihar Road: 8455889906
Cuttack: 8455889917
Bhubaneswar: 8455889922
Khurda Road: 6370108046
Brahmapur: 89173887241
Balugaon: 9937732169
Palasa: 8978881006
Howrah Helpline Number: 033-26382217
Kharagpur Helpline Number: 8972073925 & 9332392339
Balasore Helpline Number: 8249591559 & 7978418322
Shalimar Helpline Number: 9903370746