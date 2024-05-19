 Full-scale emergency at Bengaluru airport after AI Express plane's engine catches fire | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Full-scale emergency at Bengaluru airport after AI Express plane's engine catches fire

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 19, 2024 08:25 AM IST

The Kochi-bound flight landed safely at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport at 11:12 pm on Saturday.

A full-scale emergency was declared at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Saturday night after an Air India Express flight that took off for Kochi, was forced to return due to fire in one of its engines.

All 179 passengers and six crew members were successfully evacuated from the aircraft, a BIAL statement said (Representational Image)
All 179 passengers and six crew members were successfully evacuated from the aircraft, a BIAL statement said (Representational Image)

“Flight IX 1132 made an emergency landing at 23:12 hours due to a reported fire in one of the engines. A full-scale emergency was declared,” the BIAL said in a statement.

Also Read: Air India flight with 180 flyers collides with tug tractor at runway in Pune

“The fire was promptly extinguished upon landing. All 179 passengers and six crew members were successfully evacuated from the aircraft,” the statement added.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) manages KIA, the third-busiest airport in the country.

Air India Express, meanwhile, stated that the pilots “elected” to return to Bengaluru due to suspected flames in the aircraft's right engine.

“Accordingly, a precautionary landing was carried out. The ground services also reported flames, resulting in an evacuation,” the low-cost airline, a fully-owned subsidiary of Tata Group's Air India, said in its press release.

Also Read: Bomb hoax on Air India flight delays Vadodara passengers by seven hours

The carrier praised the flight crew for carrying out evacuation without injuries to any of the passengers.

“We regret the inconvenience this has caused and are working to provide alternative arrangements for our guests to reach their destination as soon as possible. A thorough investigation with the regulator shall be accomplished to establish the cause,” the release noted.

In a similar incident on Thursday, a full-scale emergency was declared at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) after an Air India flight, on its way to Bengaluru, returned to the national capital due to a fire in the plane's AC unit.

AI 1807, which had 175 passengers on board, landed safely in Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Full-scale emergency at Bengaluru airport after AI Express plane's engine catches fire

