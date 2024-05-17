 Full emergency declared at IGI airport after Bangalore-Delhi flight reports fire; lands safely | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Full emergency declared at IGI airport after Bangalore-Delhi flight reports fire; lands safely

ByHT News Desk
May 17, 2024 08:07 PM IST

The fire was reported in the flight's AC unit. There were 175 passengers on board.

A full emergency was declared at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport at around 5:52 pm for an Air India flight 807 from Delhi to Bangalore as fire was reported in the AC unit. There were 175 passengers on board. The flight, however, landed safely at around 6.38pm.

As per report, there was a suspected fire in the air conditioning unit, and an emergency was declared.

An airline official told PTI that alternative arrangements are being made for the passengers to fly to Bengaluru.

A file photo of an Air India aircraft parked on the tarmac at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.(Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
A file photo of an Air India aircraft parked on the tarmac at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.(Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

As per data available on the flight tracking website flightradar24, the flight was operated with an A321 aircraft.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Officials at the Delhi Fire Services said that three fire tenders were pressed into service.

"We received a call from IGI Airport at 6.15 pm regarding a fire. We pressed three fire tenders," the DFS official said.

The incident comes days after the Delhi airport and several hospitals in the national capital were targeted with bomb threats via email on Sunday.

Delhi fire services chief informed that the call regarding the bomb threat at the Indira Gandhi International Airport was received at around 6.15pm.

“We received a call around 6.15 pm about a bomb threat at IGI Airport. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot," Garg said.

Also Read | ‘Carrying nuclear bomb’, says flyer in security check at Delhi airport; detained

This incident follows closely on the heels of a recent spate of similar threats in Delhi and Ahmedabad. Just days ago, more than 130 schools across Delhi-NCR received identical emails, alleging the presence of explosives on their premises. The threats led to widespread panic, resulting in immediate evacuations and thorough searches of the educational institutions.

The Delhi Police approached Russian mailing service company Mail.ru via Interpol to trace the exact source of the e-mails. An FIR was registered against unknown persons stating that the intention of the bomb hoax e-mails was to create mass panic and disturb public order in the national capital.

Also Read | 4 held for posing as customs officials at Delhi airport

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Full emergency declared at IGI airport after Bangalore-Delhi flight reports fire; lands safely

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On