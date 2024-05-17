Full emergency declared at IGI airport after Bangalore-Delhi flight reports fire; lands safely

A full emergency was declared at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport at around 5:52 pm for an Air India flight 807 from Delhi to Bangalore as fire was reported in the AC unit. There were 175 passengers on board. The flight, however, landed safely at around 6.38pm.



As per report, there was a suspected fire in the air conditioning unit, and an emergency was declared.



An airline official told PTI that alternative arrangements are being made for the passengers to fly to Bengaluru. A file photo of an Air India aircraft parked on the tarmac at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.(Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

As per data available on the flight tracking website flightradar24, the flight was operated with an A321 aircraft.

Officials at the Delhi Fire Services said that three fire tenders were pressed into service.

"We received a call from IGI Airport at 6.15 pm regarding a fire. We pressed three fire tenders," the DFS official said.

The incident comes days after the Delhi airport and several hospitals in the national capital were targeted with bomb threats via email on Sunday.

Delhi fire services chief informed that the call regarding the bomb threat at the Indira Gandhi International Airport was received at around 6.15pm.

“We received a call around 6.15 pm about a bomb threat at IGI Airport. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot," Garg said.

This incident follows closely on the heels of a recent spate of similar threats in Delhi and Ahmedabad. Just days ago, more than 130 schools across Delhi-NCR received identical emails, alleging the presence of explosives on their premises. The threats led to widespread panic, resulting in immediate evacuations and thorough searches of the educational institutions.

The Delhi Police approached Russian mailing service company Mail.ru via Interpol to trace the exact source of the e-mails. An FIR was registered against unknown persons stating that the intention of the bomb hoax e-mails was to create mass panic and disturb public order in the national capital.

