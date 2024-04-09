‘Carrying nuclear bomb’, says flyer in security check at Delhi airport; detained

Two men, who were travelling from Delhi to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, were detained at the Capital’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport after one of them — irritated over an additional layer of security screening and checking — said that they were carrying a nuclear bomb, officers aware of the matter said on Monday, adding that the two were later released. Rahul Sharma, the security supervisor of Akasa Air, SNV Aviation Private Limited, lodged a complaint at IGI police station.

Police said the men, based in Rajkot, were not arrested but were bound down in the case — meaning that they will have to appear before the investigating officer as and when asked to.

The incident took place on April 5 during the security landing process check (SLPC) for an Akasa Air flight between New Delhi and Ahmedabad. They said that this second layer of security check is undertaken at random by security staffers of the airlines — sometimes on the directions of intelligence and law enforcement agencies — before passengers board their flight, police said.

“During SLPC, the two passengers expressed dissatisfaction with the security screening, questioning its necessity despite prior checks. Despite the staff’s explanation regarding the security protocol, the passengers became irate, with one allegedly stating they were carrying a nuclear bomb,” said deputy commissioner of police (IGI airport) Usha Rangnani.

Rahul Sharma, the security supervisor of Akasa Air, SNV Aviation Private Limited, lodged a complaint at IGI police station, Rangnani added.

On the basis of the complaint, police filed a first information report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code sections 182 (false information with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) read with 505 (1) (b) (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report, with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity).

Akasa Air did not respond to queries for a comment on the matter.