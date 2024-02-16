Wheelchair unavailable, 80-year-old collapses, dies at Mumbai airport's immigration counter

In a shocking incident, an 80-year-old man, who had arrived on an Air India flight from New York with his wife, died at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday. Air India was in constant touch with family members to extend any required assistance. (Reuters)

The octogenarian collapsed after he had to walk around 1.5 km from the plane to the immigration counter due to a shortage of wheelchairs.

The couple had pre-booked wheelchairs but only the wife received one, reported TOI. The man was walking alongside his wife and as they reached the immigration counter, he collapsed due to a heart attack.

Wheelchair shortage

The report, quoting unnamed sources, said, “Due to a shortage, only one wheelchair assistant showed up for the couple. The wife sat on the wheelchair, while the husband decided to follow her and walked alongside. He must have walked about 1.5 km to reach the immigration area where he suddenly collapsed due to a heart attack. He was taken to the Mumbai airport medical facility and from there rushed to Nanavati hospital.”

The deceased, identified as an Indian-origin US passport holder, was travelling in economy class on Air India flight AI-116 from New York to Mumbai.

An airport source told TOI, “There were 32 wheelchair passengers on this flight, but only 15 wheelchairs with accompanying staff on ground waiting on ground to help them.”

An Air India spokesperson said, “Due to heavy demand for wheelchairs, we had requested the passenger to wait till he was also provided with wheelchair assistance but he opted to walk along with his spouse.” Air India was in constant touch with family members to extend any required assistance, he said.

A ground staff told TOI, “We've often found that aged couples aren't comfortable parting with the spouse and travelling alone from the aircraft to the airport terminal. Those with mobility issues, hearing problems prefer to stay with each other when moving from the aircraft through the terminal building.”

The flight was supposed to land in Mumbai at 11:30am but was reportedly delayed and landed at 2:10pm.

In early February this year, a wheelchair-bound woman was asked to stand up by airport staff in Kolkata. This incident happened during security clearance at the airport.

She wrote in a post on X, “Yesterday evening during the security clearance at Kolkata airport, the officer asked me (a wheelchair user) to stand up, not once but thrice. First, she asked me to get up and walk two steps into the kiosk. I told her I can’t as I have a disability. Inside, she again asked me to stand up. I said, I can’t. She said sirf do minute khade ho jao (Please stand for two minutes). I explained again that I have a disability by birth. This appalling lack of empathy has left me shaken, furious. There have been instances in the past too, and show that Kolkata airport has learnt nothing from them.”