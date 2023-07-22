Home / India News / G Kishan Reddy takes over as Telangana BJP president

G Kishan Reddy takes over as Telangana BJP president

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Jul 22, 2023 12:29 AM IST

Reddy was accorded a grand welcome at the BJP state headquarters at Nampally, where he took charge from his predecessor Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday assumed charge as the president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Telangana state unit, weeks after he was appointed in the post by the BJP national leadership.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy takes charge as the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, in Hyderabad on Friday. (Bandi Sanjay Kumar Twitter)
Union minister G Kishan Reddy takes charge as the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, in Hyderabad on Friday. (Bandi Sanjay Kumar Twitter)

Reddy was accorded a grand welcome at the BJP state headquarters at Nampally, where he took charge from his predecessor Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who stepped down from the post of Telangana BJP chief on July 4.

BJP state election in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Prakash Javadekar, BJP state in-charge Tarun Chugh, Rajya Sabha member K Laxman, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao, Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind, former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and several senior leaders were present on the occasion.

This is the third time that Reddy was appointed as the state BJP chief – once during the combined Andhra Pradesh regime from 2010 to 2014; and later as the first Telangana BJP president from 2014 to 2016.

Before taking the charge of the party president, Reddy visited Bhagyalakshmi temple and offered prayers. He also visited Martyrs memorial site and later garlanded the statues of BR Ambedkar and Jyotirao Phule.

After assuming the office, Reddy wrote an open letter to Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, demanding that the state government should fulfil the assurances and promises made, to the people of the state, by him during the formation Telangana, including waiver of crop loans of farmers to the extent of 1 lakh at one go; issuance of title deeds of lands occupied by tribals; filling of all vacant government jobs and payment of unemployment allowance to the jobless youth.

After assuming the charge, Reddy expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president J P Nadda for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the party to victory in the next elections in Telangana. “I will put forth all my energy with diligence and commitment to drive the party to newer heights and serve the people of the state,” he said.

Former BJP president Bandi Sanjay said he would work under the guidance of Kishan Reddy. “I did my best as the Telangana unit president and I am confident that under Kishan Reddy’s leadership, the party would definitely achieve its goal of conquering Telangana in the next elections,” he said.

He, however, had a piece of advice to the party leaders. “Let Kishan Reddy do his job peacefully. I wish you won’t rush to Delhi every time to lodge complaints against him, as has happened in my case,” Sanjay said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out