G20 nations reiterate national positions on Ukraine, oppose territorial acquisition by force

Leaders of G20 nations on Saturday reiterated their national positions on the Ukraine war and resolutions adopted at the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly. In the consensus leaders’ declaration for the G20 summit in New Delhi, they underscored that all states must act in a manner consistent with the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in its entirety.

The declaration was adopted after prolonged negotiations on the outcome document. (Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In line with the UN Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible.”

The declaration was adopted after prolonged negotiations on the outcome document that had been held up over a reference to Ukraine.

The resolution reaffirmed that the G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation and recognized that while it is not the platform to resolve geopolitical and security issues, they acknowledge that these issues can have significant consequences for the global economy.

“We highlighted the human suffering and negative added impacts of the war in Ukraine with regard to global food and energy security, supply chains, macro-financial stability, inflation, and growth, which has complicated the policy environment for countries, especially developing and least developed countries which are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic disruption which has derailed progress towards the SDGs.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The declaration was adopted hours after the Indian side circulated among the G20 states a new text to refer to the Ukraine crisis in the draft leaders’ declaration in an effort to break the impasse.

A draft of the declaration prepared on Friday, which most G20 states agreed on, left the paragraph on the “geopolitical situation” or the Ukraine crisis blank.

The negotiators from G20 states hammered out an agreement on 75 other paragraphs in the draft, including issues such as financing for climate transition, reform of multilateral development banks, and regulation of cryptocurrency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON