From Paneer Lababdar to Kuttu Malpua, what G20 leaders are having for dinner tonight
The two-day summit has a tightly packed agenda, with its theme drawing inspiration from the Sanskrit phrase “vasudhaiva kutumbakam”.
Several world leaders have already arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the G20 Summit beginning Saturday. US president Joe Biden, UK prime minister Rishi Sunak, Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are among them. Ahead of the summit's formal commencement tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been engaged in bilateral discussions with leaders, including his counterparts from Bangladesh and Mauritius.
The G20 leaders will be treated with an exquisite Indian vegetarian platter with delicacies from across the country. Here's a list of what the world leaders will have for dinner tonight.
Salad
Tossed Indian Green Salad
Pasta and grilled vegetable salad
Chickpea Sundal
Soup
Roasted Almond and vegetable broth
Vegetarian Main Course
Paneer Lababdar (Uttar Pradesh dish)
Potato Lyonnaise
Subz Korma (Andhra Pradesh dish)
Kaju Matar Makhana
Penne in Arrabiata Sauce
Lentil
Jawar Dal Tadka (Uttar Pradesh dish)
Rice
Pyaz Jeera Ki Pulao (Punjabi dish)
Indian Breads
Tandoori Roti, Butter Naan, Kulcha
Accompaniments
Cucumbar Raita
Tamarind and Date Chutney
Mix Pickle
Plain Curd
Dessert
Kuttu Malpua (Uttar Pradesh special)
Kesar Pista Rasmalai (Odisha special)
Warm Walnut and Ginger Pudding
Strawberry Ice Cream
Black Currant Ice Cream
The two-day summit has a tightly packed agenda, with its theme drawing inspiration from the Sanskrit phrase “vasudhaiva kutumbakam”, signifying “the world is one family”.
This inaugural summit hosted by India takes place at the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex, also known as Bharat Mandapam, situated in central Delhi. Throughout the G20 Summit, Bharat Mandapam, often referred to as the “culture corridor,” will exhibit diverse traditions from 29 countries, encompassing India and special invitees to the G20. This showcase will include both physical and virtual exhibitions, creating an immersive experience for visitors.