From Paneer Lababdar to Kuttu Malpua, what G20 leaders are having for dinner tonight

Several world leaders have already arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the G20 Summit beginning Saturday. US president Joe Biden, UK prime minister Rishi Sunak, Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are among them. Ahead of the summit's formal commencement tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been engaged in bilateral discussions with leaders, including his counterparts from Bangladesh and Mauritius.

On Friday night, dinner for world leaders in New Delhi will consist of a vegetarian platter. (Representational Image)

The G20 leaders will be treated with an exquisite Indian vegetarian platter with delicacies from across the country. Here's a list of what the world leaders will have for dinner tonight.

Salad

Tossed Indian Green Salad

Pasta and grilled vegetable salad

Chickpea Sundal

Soup

Roasted Almond and vegetable broth

Vegetarian Main Course

Paneer Lababdar (Uttar Pradesh dish)

Potato Lyonnaise

Subz Korma (Andhra Pradesh dish)

Kaju Matar Makhana

Penne in Arrabiata Sauce

Lentil

Jawar Dal Tadka (Uttar Pradesh dish)

Rice

Pyaz Jeera Ki Pulao (Punjabi dish)

Indian Breads

Tandoori Roti, Butter Naan, Kulcha

Accompaniments

Cucumbar Raita

Tamarind and Date Chutney

Mix Pickle

Plain Curd

Dessert

Kuttu Malpua (Uttar Pradesh special)

Kesar Pista Rasmalai (Odisha special)

Warm Walnut and Ginger Pudding

Strawberry Ice Cream

Black Currant Ice Cream

The two-day summit has a tightly packed agenda, with its theme drawing inspiration from the Sanskrit phrase “vasudhaiva kutumbakam”, signifying “the world is one family”.

This inaugural summit hosted by India takes place at the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex, also known as Bharat Mandapam, situated in central Delhi. Throughout the G20 Summit, Bharat Mandapam, often referred to as the “culture corridor,” will exhibit diverse traditions from 29 countries, encompassing India and special invitees to the G20. This showcase will include both physical and virtual exhibitions, creating an immersive experience for visitors.

