G20 Summit LIVE: World leaders to lay wreath at Rajghat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the leaders of over 30 countries and organisations, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on the first day of the 18th G20 Summit which is being organised at Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi.

World leaders during the launch of the India-Middle East-Europe corridor as part of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Delhi.(PTI)

The opening day of the G20 Summit on Saturday witnessed several crucial developments, including the 100 per cent consensus on the Delhi Declaration, formal induction of the African Union to the group, a biofuel alliance and the announcement of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IECC EC). India, the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the IECC EC.

The day concluded with President Droupadi Murmu hosting a lavish dinner for nearly 400 guests at the G20 venue, with Modi welcoming the global leaders from the reception dais, whose backdrop showcased the ruins of the Nalanda University in Bihar.