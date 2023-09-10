G20 Summit LIVE: World leaders to lay wreath at Rajghat today
G20 Summit LIVE Updates: The 2-day G20 Summit, which is being held at Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi will conclude on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the leaders of over 30 countries and organisations, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on the first day of the 18th G20 Summit which is being organised at Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi.
The opening day of the G20 Summit on Saturday witnessed several crucial developments, including the 100 per cent consensus on the Delhi Declaration, formal induction of the African Union to the group, a biofuel alliance and the announcement of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IECC EC). India, the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the IECC EC.
The day concluded with President Droupadi Murmu hosting a lavish dinner for nearly 400 guests at the G20 venue, with Modi welcoming the global leaders from the reception dais, whose backdrop showcased the ruins of the Nalanda University in Bihar.
- Sun, 10 Sep 2023 06:47 AM
G20 Summit LIVE: UK PM Rishi Sunak to visit Akshardham Temple today
The Delhi Police said elaborate security arrangements have been put in place and checking is underway in view of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's visit to the Akshardham Temple on Sunday morning.
Sunak is expected to visit the temple with his wife Akshata Murthy. Police officials said security has been tightened in and around the temple.
Expressing pride for his ‘Hindu’ roots, Rishi Sunak on Friday expressed his hope that he will find time to visit a temple in India, during his stay for the G20 Summit.
“I am a proud Hindu. That’s how I was raised, that’s how I am. Hopefully, I can visit the Mandir while I am here for the next couple of days. We just had Rakshabandhan, so from my sister and my cousin, I have all my Rakhis… I didn’t have time to celebrate Janmashtami. But hopefully, as I said I can make up for that if we visit a Mandir this time,” Sunak told news agency ANI.
- Sun, 10 Sep 2023 06:46 AM
G20 Summit LIVE: Here's the Day 2 schedule
8:15am to 9am: The leaders and heads of the delegations will arrive at Rajghat in individual motorcades.
9am to 9:20am: The leaders will then lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi. Also, a live performance of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite devotional songs.
9:20am: Leaders and heads of delegations will then move to Bharat Mandapam's Leaders' Lounge.
9:40am to 10:15am: Arrival of leaders and heads of delegation at Bharat Mandapam
10:15am–10:30am: Tree planting ceremony at Bharat Mandapam's South Plaza
10:30am–12:30pm: The third session of the summit, called 'One Future', will take place at the venue.
- Sun, 10 Sep 2023 06:45 AM
How to read the fine print of the G20 Delhi Declaration
The Delhi Declaration of G20 begins by stating that this is a "defining moment in history" and that G20's decisions today will affect the future of the people and planet. Don't dismiss this as typical diplomatic hyperbole, for this recognition of the importance of the moment, and the implications for the long-term, is central to understanding India's historic achievement on Saturday.
- Sun, 10 Sep 2023 06:45 AM
G20 Summit LIVE: As ‘Bharat’ on PM Modi’s table turns heads, a magazine for G20 guests explains name
The "Bharat" country tag at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's table during his opening remarks at the G20 Summit grabbed attention on Saturday morning. Modi's unequivocal endorsement of the country's name came days after President Droupadi Murmu sent an invite for a dinner as part of the multilateral event in the name of the "President of Bharat".
- Sun, 10 Sep 2023 06:44 AM
G20 Summit LIVE: How India forged consensus on the declaration
Adroit diplomacy, the leverage provided by long-standing goodwill, IOUs and personal relationships, and straightforward messaging of what the or-else option would involve — these were some of the levers India pulled to achieve a consensus on the historic Delhi Declaration of the G20, which was announced just a few hours after the leaders' summit started on the morning of Saturday September 9, on Day 1 of the two-day meet.
- Sun, 10 Sep 2023 06:42 AM
G20 Summit LIVE: Bloc stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good, says PM Modi
As India successfully wraps up day one of the G20 Summit on Saturday under its Presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Under the collective commitment of its members, the G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good."
Meanwhile, the summit took an interesting turn when PM Modi along with World Bank President Ajay Banga, Brazil President Lula da Silva, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, and US President Joe Biden, posed for a group picture.