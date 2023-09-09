G20 Summit: Modi calls for showing new direction to world, ending trust deficit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on converting the global trust deficit post-Covid pandemic into trust and confidence while underlining the significance of the current period of the 21st century and the need for showing a new direction to the whole world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering the welcome address on Day 1 of the G20 Summit in New Delhi on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his opening remarks at the G20 summit where a name badge at his table read “Bharat”, Modi said the world faced a new challenge of trust deficit following the Covid pandemic and unfortunately it has been further deepened. “But we must remember that if we can defeat a pandemic like Covid, we can also win over the challenge of this trust deficit.”

Modi underlined the importance of moving forward by fulfilling all their responsibilities with a human-centric approach. “This is the time when the age-old challenges are demanding new solutions from us. This is the time for all of us to walk together!” he said.

“Therefore, the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ can become a guiding light for us all.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with moneycontrol.com ahead of the meeting of heads of the governments and states of the intergovernmental forum G20, Modi said his government’s “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” approach has yielded great dividends domestically and that it was the guiding principle in global relations as well.

Modi fleshed out the approach. “Sabka Saath – bringing the world together to face collective challenges that affect all of us. Sabka Vikas – taking human-centric growth to every country and every region. Sabka Vishwas – winning the trust of every stakeholder through recognition of their aspirations and representation of their voices. Sabka Prayas – utilising every country’s unique strength and skill in furthering the global good.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON