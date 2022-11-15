G20 Summit: PM Modi, US Prez Biden review bilateral cooperation in key areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden reviewed bilateral cooperation in key areas such as emerging technologies and discussed regional and global developments at a meeting on the margins of the G20 Summit in Bali on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two leaders had a “useful exchange” and appreciated the continued deepening of the bilateral strategic partnership and close cooperation in groupings such as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad and I2U2 (India, Israel, US and UAE), external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Also Read: On G20 Summit day 1, Rishi Sunak among world leaders who interacted with PM Modi

Modi and Biden reviewed the enhanced bilateral cooperation in “future oriented sectors” such as critical and emerging technologies, advanced computing and artificial intelligence, the external affairs ministry said.

They discussed topical global and regional developments, and Modi thanked Biden for his constant support for strengthening the India-US partnership.

Modi expressed confidence that both countries would continue to maintain close coordination during India’s G-20 presidency in 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi and Biden also met Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

“Working with leaders to shape the priorities and development agenda for the global economy. Detailing #G20India focus areas, PM welcomed support for our G20 presidency,” Bagchi said in a tweet.

India is set to take over from Indonesia as the president of the G20 at the conclusion of the summit in Bali.

New Delhi has said the focus its G20 presidency will be addressing the challenges confronting developing countries, such as food and energy security and spiralling inflation in the aftermath of the Ukraine war.