Govt plans culture corridor, digital museum for G20 meet

The central government is planning a culture corridor that will encapsulate traditions and practices of member countries and invitees for the G20 summit, to be held next week, along with a digital museum that will capture the events in the run up to the final meet, officials familiar with the matter said.

Forty-three heads of State are expected in Delhi for the G20 Leaders’ Summit on September 9 and 10. (PIB)

“The culture corridor has a 100% participation from the member countries and invitees,” an official said on the condition of anonymity. “It will aim to capture several cultures and showcase their traits. Each nation has contributed to the corridor.”

There will be physical and virtual exhibitions as part of the corridor, the above-mentioned official added. “A digital version of the Mona Lisa from the Louvre is also likely to be part of it.”

Along with the corridor, which is likely to be visited by the attendees during the visit, an anthology of poems will also be released by the government, the officials added. Moreover, a digital museum that captures G20 events across the country will also be created.

At the entrance of the main hall where the event is scheduled to be a held will be a Natraj statue that is being transported from Tamil Nadu.

The G20 culture ministers’ group over the weekend finalised the “G20 Culture: Shaping the Global Narrative for Inclusive Growth” report. It focuses on Protection and Restitution of Cultural Property, Harnessing Living Heritage for a Sustainable Future, Promotion of Cultural and Creative Industries and Creative Economy and Leveraging Digital Technologies for the Protection and Promotion of Culture.

“All Member countries and Guest countries reiterated their commitment to the fight against illicit trafficking, as well as enabling dialogue towards the return and restitution of cultural property,” the report states. “Interventions addressed a broad range of topics, from the strengthening of national legal and policy frameworks to broader engagement in international and regional cooperation. The necessary investment in capacity building and awareness raising was also unequivocally underlined, while the need to harness digital technologies was equally outlined across the board.”

Among the expected and confirmed attendees are US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and thousands of people invited as delegates, government representatives and as other dignitaries.

Over 200 G20 events across 57 destinations have been held by the government so far.

