G7 Summit: PM Narendra Modi in Canada with key focus on economic, security issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to join leaders of the G7 countries for discussions on pressing economic and security issues and to hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of Canada, Germany, Italy and Ukraine on Tuesday. PM Modi has been part of the session at five previous summits since 2019. (ANI photo)

Modi arrived in the remote Canadian town of Kananaskis early on Tuesday (Indian Standard Time) to participate in the outreach session of the G7 Summit after visiting Cyprus. Much of the focus on Modi’s engagements in Kananaskis is on his first meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, which is being seen as an opportunity to reset bilateral ties after a prolonged diplomatic spat over the killing of a Khalistani separatist.

US President Donald Trump’s decision to leave the G7 Summit on Monday ruled out the possibility of a meeting with Modi.

People familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Carney, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky either before or after the outreach session.

Also Read:Trump-Modi G7 meet off as US President cuts trip short

This is the 12th occasion that an Indian premier has been invited to the outreach session of the G7 Summit since 2003, and Modi has been part of the session at five previous summits since 2019. The move reflects India’s growing economic heft and the perception among G7 member states that New Delhi must be part of efforts to find solutions to economic and security issues.

The clashes between Iran and Israel, believed to be a key reason for Trump’s early departure from the G7 Summit, is expected to dominate the outreach session. India, which has more than nine million expatriates in West Asia, has urged Iran and Israel to return to dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions.

The outreach segment of the G7 Summit will have only one session that is expected to focus on strengthening peace and security, countering foreign interference and transnational crime, building energy security, accelerating the digital transition, fortifying critical mineral supply chains, using artificial intelligence and quantum computing for economic growth, and mobilising large-scale private investment to build stronger infrastructure.

As in the case of past G7 Summits, India is expected to raise issues of importance to the Global South in its interventions at the outreach session.

Modi’s bilateral meeting with Carney, which will be closely followed, has been described by the external affairs ministry as an opportunity to reset bilateral relations based on mutual respect and sensitivity to each other’s concerns. The discussions are expected to take in India’s concerns about the activities of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada and Canada’s interest in cracking down on trans-national criminal gangs.

India-Canada ties rapidly deteriorated after then Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau alleged in September 2023 that Indian government agents were involved in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India dismissed the charges as “absurd” and accused the Trudeau government of giving space to extremist and radical elements.

Over the past two years, the two sides expelled each other’s diplomats and downgraded diplomatic ties.

However, since late last year, security agencies of the two sides resumed contacts, and there have been contacts between the top leadership of both countries since Carney won the general election.

Modi has met Zelensky on the margins of the G7 Summits in the past two years and their discussions are expected to focus on India’s humanitarian aid for Ukraine and ways to end the conflict with Russia. The Indian side has called for a return to dialogue and diplomacy, saying a solution can’t be found on the battlefield.

The reconstruction of Ukraine and food and fertiliser security are also expected to figure in the discussions, the people said.

The meeting between Modi and Merz will be their first and they are expected to discuss trade, investment, technology and Germany’s role in driving the green transition in India. Modi shares a strong rapport with Meloni and their talks are expected to take in trade, investment and connectivity, especially the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).