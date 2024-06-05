Gandhi family's advice to Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma: 'Ghamand nhi karna...'

Kishori Lal Sharma, the Congress candidate who defeated union minister Smriti Irani in Amethi, received some words of wisdom from the influential Gandhi family, which has been at the forefront of the country's politics since Independence. Kishori Lal Sharma with the Gandhi family in Delhi.

Kishori Lal Sharma, who had come to Amethi-Rae Bareli from Punjab with late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, told the media that he met with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital.

He said he met them to hand over the Election Commission's certificate to Rahul Gandhi, who became the party's MP from his mother's former Lok Sabha constituency, Rae Bareli.

"I had brought with me Rahul Gandhi's winning certificate and sought Madam's (Sonia Gandhi's) blessings. Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal were also there," he told ANI.

Asked what advice he received from the trio, he said they asked him to remain humble as he has always been.

"Jaise humble ho, waise hi humble rehna hai. Koi ghamand nahi karna hai ki aap MP ho gye ho (be humble as you have always been. No need to be arrogant about being a member of parliament)," he said.

KL Sharma said he will never make plans about Amethi without consulting with the people of the city.

Sharma wrested the constituency from Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi in the seat in 2019.

He polled 5,39,228 votes against Smriti Irani's 3,72,032.

KL Sharma has been one of the closest confidants of the Gandhi family for over four decades. In the absence of the Gandhis, he would take care of the Amethi and Rae Bareli constituencies.

After the win, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote on X that she always knew 'Kishori bhaiya' would win comfortably.