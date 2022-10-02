PM Modi leads nation in paying tributes on Gandhi Jayanti: ‘...always live up to Bapu’s ideals'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday led the nation in paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, fondly remembered as Bapu or the father of the nation, on his 153rd birth anniversary.

Gandhi Jayanti is observed on October 2 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who dedicated his life to India's struggle for independence. A preacher of non-violence (Ahimsa), Gandhi's birthday is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2007.

In a video tribute, Modi wrote on Twitter: "Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on #GandhiJayanti. This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May be (we) always live up to Bapu’s ideals..."

He also urged people to buy Khadi and handicraft products as a tribute to Gandhi. Modi also arrived at Delhi's Rajghat to pay his respects.

Congress (interim) boss Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge were among the leaders who paid floral tributes to Gandhi, who was assassinated in 1948. Gandhi was shot by Nathuram Vinayak Godse on January 30, 1948.

President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to Gandhi and said it is an occasion for all to rededicate themselves to the values of peace, equality and communal harmony.

"On the occasion of the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, I pay homage to the Father of the Nation on behalf of all fellow citizens," she said in a message to the nation.

“Gandhi Jayanti is an occasion for all of us to rededicate ourselves to the values of his inspiring life - peace, equality and communal harmony,” the president added.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a tweet commemorated the International Day of Non-Violence and remembered Gandhi's teachings.

"On International Day of Non-Violence, we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday & values of peace, respect & the essential dignity shared by everyone. We can defeat today's challenges by embracing these values & working across cultures," he said.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Gujarat's Porbandar, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi led India's freedom struggle against British colonial rule. He is widely remembered for his unwavering belief in Swaraj (self-governance) and Ahimsa (non-violence) which had won him accolades across the world.

