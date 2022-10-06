Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express engine damaged after hitting cattle

The engine of the recently launched Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express was damaged after it collided with cattle on its track near Vatva railway station in Gujarat on Thursday.

According to a railway official, the incident took place around 11.15am and four buffaloes were killed in the accident.

The front side of the Vande Bharat Express

“There was a turn along the path near Vatva that led to a blind spot area. The train was travelling at a speed of about 100 kmph. The front portion of the train made up of fibre was damaged,” the official said.

The incident occurred between Gairatpur-Vatva station.

The railways spokesperson said no functional part got damaged in the incident. “The train moved just after removing carcasses and reached on time at Gandhinagar. The incident occurred between Gairatpur-Vatva station. The railways is trying to counsel nearby villagers not to leave cattle nearby track,” the spokesperson said.

On September 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Gandhinagar- Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at Gandhinagar station and took a ride on the train to Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad.

The Vande Bharat Express offers a myriad of superior and aircraft-like travelling experiences. This indigenously developed train operates between Gandhinagar to Mumbai and is the first Vande Bharat Train equipped with the ‘KAVACH’ technique. It is an automatic protection system that prevents two trains from colliding.

