Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gang behind abducting actors planned Shakti Kapoor's kidnapping, called plan off later: UP cops

ByHT News Desk
Dec 16, 2024 09:41 AM IST

Police revealed that the gang was involved in abducting film stars by sending advance payments and air tickets under the guise of event invitations.

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested four members of a gang for kidnapping actor Mushtaq Mohammad Khan from the Delhi airport, holding him hostage in Bijnor district of the state and demanding ransom.

FILE PHOTO: Shakti Kapoor was on the list of the gang.(Hindustan Times)
FILE PHOTO: Shakti Kapoor was on the list of the gang.(Hindustan Times)

According to police, the miscreants were also plotting to abduct veteran actor Shakti Kapoor on the pretext of inviting him to an event but called the plan off later.

The arrested gang members have been identified as Sarthak Chaudhary, Sabiuddin, Azim, and Shashank. Police have also recovered Rs. 1.04 lakh from their possession.

Police revealed that the gang was involved in abducting film stars by sending advance payments and air tickets under the guise of event invitations.

The investigation has also revealed that actor Shakti Kapoor was offered Rs. 5 lakh to attend a similar event, but the deal fell through due to a high advance request.

Police are now investigating whether the gang was involved in the kidnapping of other film stars. Efforts are on to track down the remaining members of the gang.

What happened to actor Mushtaq Khan?

Actor Mushtaq Khan's event manager, Shivam Yadav, had filed a complaint on December 9, bringing the case to light. Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jha shared the details on Saturday, PTI reported.

According to the complaint, Lavi alias Rahul Saini had on October 15 sent an advance payment of Rs. 25,000 and an air ticket to invite Khan to an event in Meerut. Upon arriving at the Delhi airport on November 20, Mushtaq was received by a cab driver who took him to a famous 'shikanji' shop between Meerut and Delhi.

There, Khan was forced into another vehicle, where more individuals joined him. The actor was then threatened and informed that he had been kidnapped and was being held captive at the home of Lavi, a criminal involved in the case, police said.

During his captivity, the kidnappers took Mushtaq Khan's bank account details and password. On the night of November 20, the accused consumed alcohol and slept. The following morning, Mushtaq Khan managed to escape and reached a mosque in Mohalla Chahshiri, where locals contacted his family and helped him return home.

"On November 21, the kidnappers withdrew Rs. 2.2 lakh from Mushtaq Khan's bank account while shopping in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar," the officer said.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On