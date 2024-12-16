Gang behind abducting actors planned Shakti Kapoor's kidnapping, called plan off later: UP cops

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested four members of a gang for kidnapping actor Mushtaq Mohammad Khan from the Delhi airport, holding him hostage in Bijnor district of the state and demanding ransom. FILE PHOTO: Shakti Kapoor was on the list of the gang.(Hindustan Times)

According to police, the miscreants were also plotting to abduct veteran actor Shakti Kapoor on the pretext of inviting him to an event but called the plan off later.

The arrested gang members have been identified as Sarthak Chaudhary, Sabiuddin, Azim, and Shashank. Police have also recovered Rs. 1.04 lakh from their possession.

Police revealed that the gang was involved in abducting film stars by sending advance payments and air tickets under the guise of event invitations.

The investigation has also revealed that actor Shakti Kapoor was offered Rs. 5 lakh to attend a similar event, but the deal fell through due to a high advance request.

Police are now investigating whether the gang was involved in the kidnapping of other film stars. Efforts are on to track down the remaining members of the gang.

What happened to actor Mushtaq Khan?

Actor Mushtaq Khan's event manager, Shivam Yadav, had filed a complaint on December 9, bringing the case to light. Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jha shared the details on Saturday, PTI reported.

According to the complaint, Lavi alias Rahul Saini had on October 15 sent an advance payment of Rs. 25,000 and an air ticket to invite Khan to an event in Meerut. Upon arriving at the Delhi airport on November 20, Mushtaq was received by a cab driver who took him to a famous 'shikanji' shop between Meerut and Delhi.

There, Khan was forced into another vehicle, where more individuals joined him. The actor was then threatened and informed that he had been kidnapped and was being held captive at the home of Lavi, a criminal involved in the case, police said.

During his captivity, the kidnappers took Mushtaq Khan's bank account details and password. On the night of November 20, the accused consumed alcohol and slept. The following morning, Mushtaq Khan managed to escape and reached a mosque in Mohalla Chahshiri, where locals contacted his family and helped him return home.

"On November 21, the kidnappers withdrew Rs. 2.2 lakh from Mushtaq Khan's bank account while shopping in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar," the officer said.