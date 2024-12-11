Welcome, Stree 2 actor Mushtaq Khan was kidnapped at Delhi-Meerut Highway, ‘tortured’ for 12 hours

Mushtaq Khan, who is best known for his role in Akshay Kumar's Welcome and Stree 2, was allegedly kidnapped on the pretext of being invited at an event and tortured for 12 hours. In a conversation with India Today Digital, the actor's business partner shared the harrowing ordeal of his kidnapping from the Delhi-Meerut highway. Mushtaq Khan was kidnapped on the pretext of being invited at an event.(Instagram)

(Also Read: Sunil Pal on getting kidnapped: ‘It was the worst 24 hours of my life, paid around ₹8 lakh for my freedom’)

What happened to Mushtaq Khan?

Mushtaq Khan was reportedly invited for an event with flight tickets and an advance payment was sent to his account. When the actor reached Delhi airport, he was asked to sit in a car which drove him to the outskirts of Delhi, somewhere near Bijnor. Shivam, his business partner, said that the kidnappers tortured Mushtaq for almost 12 hours and demanded a crore as ransom. He further told the portal that the kidnappers took more than ₹2 lakh from the actor and his son's account.

How Mushtaq Khan escaped the kidnappers

Shivam added that when Mushtaq heard the voice of Azaan early morning, he realised a mosque would be close by and ran away from the place. He then sought help from people and the police to reach home. "Mushtaq sir and his family were completely shaken over what happened with him. However, he was always sure that he would file an FIR after he composed himself. Yesterday, I went to Bijnor and filed an official FIR. We have proof of the flight ticket, the bank accounts and even CCTV footage near the airport. He also recognises the neigbhourhood, even the house where he was kept. I think the police team will surely get the culprits soon," Shivam said.

Recently, even comedian Sunil Pal faced a similar ordeal after he was kidnapped when was on his way to Haridwar for a private event. The kidnappers held him hostage, demanding a ransom of ₹20 lakh. However, after negotiations, Sunil managed to secure his release by paying around ₹8 lakh.

Mushtaq Khan's business partner expressed concern over two celebrities from the industry facing the same ordeal and said, "We had no clue about the case. After Mushtaq sir returned, we spoke about the incident with a few of our close friends. When Sunil's case was highlighted in the media, they informed us about the same. It is shocking that two public figures from the industry had to go through a similar ordeal. We hope there is awareness and protection in the future for everyone." As of now, Mustaq Khan is said to be doing fine and is expected to address the media in a few days.