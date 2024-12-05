Sunil Pal on getting kidnapped: ‘It was the worst 24 hours of my life, paid around 8 lakh for my freedom’

Comedian Sunil Pal was on his way to Haridwar for a private event when he got the worst jolt of his life. He was informed that he had been kept as a hostage, with the kidnappers demanding a ransom of ₹20 lakh. However, after negotiations, Sunil managed to secure his release by paying around ₹8 lakh. Now, he admits that the traumatic experience has left him scarred for life. Also read: Sunil Pal traced after going missing for a few hours, comedian heads home Sunil Pal returned home in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Back at home in Mumbai, Sunil Pal is now struggling to come to terms with the harrowing experience he endured. Still reeling from the shock, he is weighing his options on whether to pursue legal action against his kidnappers.

On getting kidnapped

Recalling the whole incident, Sunil tells us, “It was a full-fledged kidnapping, and it started when I got an invite for an event on December 2 in Haridwar”.

Sunil reveals that he was told that a private birthday party was being organised at a five-star hotel, for which he was called for a comedy show. “They paid 50 per cent in advance. They sent a car for pick up at the airport. I was shifted to another vehicle after one hour. That was the point when my nightmare started. I was told that they had kidnapped me, blindfolded me and taken me to a place. They said they had weapons, stressing that my life was in danger. There were 7-8 people, some drunk, shouting at me,” Sunil shares.

They asked Sunil to pay ₹20 lakh as ransom. “I told them that I didn’t have that amount of money, following which they agreed to ₹10 lakh. I called up many friends in Mumbai to collect the money and gave them ₹7.5-8 lakh for my freedom,” says Sunil, who gained attention after he participated in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005.

The comedian reveals that they left him on the Delhi-Meerut road with ₹20,000 to help him find his way back home.

On his wife reaching out to the police

It was his wife Sarita who reached out to Mumbai police on Tuesday bringing the matter to the limelight. Sunil shares that one of his friends whom he reached out to for help with money told his wife. “My family panicked and reached out to the police. Nahi toh meine socha tha kiski ko nahi bataunga (I thought I would not tell anyone),” he says.

Ask him how his family is dealing with it, and Sunil mentions that they are very scared and coming to terms with it all.

On his future plan

While Sunil has shared his ordeal with the Mumbai police, he is still uncertain whether he wants to initiate a legal proceeding by filing a case.

“Police have asked me to file a case. But I am under so much trauma. I don’t know whether I will file the case or not. They didn’t even give threats to me, but said they would cause harm to my family if I took any action against them,” says Sunil, who has featured in films such as Hum Tum (2004) and Phir Hera Pheri (2006).

"I need time to think about it. I am still recovering from what happened to me. I am scared and battered. It was the worst 24 hours of my life. I need time and space to come out of it,” he ends.