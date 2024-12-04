Sunil Pal traced after going missing for a few hours, comedian heads home

Comedian Sunil Pal had gone missing for a few hours on Tuesday, with his wife Sarita Pal reaching out to the police for help. Now, a new update has come about the case. The comedian has been traced and is safe. Also read: Comedian Sunil Pal goes missing, wife files police complaint Sunil Pal had gone out of Mumbai for a show.

Sunil Pal contacts his family

On Tuesday, reports about Sunil Pal going missing sent his well-wishers into a frenzy. Hours after the missing report, Sunil contacted his family. He told them he was on his way back home. He reached out to his family late Tuesday evening.

Now, the police will question the comedian-actor about the whole situation when he returns home. According to Mumbai-based photographer Viral Bhayani, his team reached out to his wife Sarita, who updated them about the situation through a message. “Sunil ji se baat ho gayee. He has spoken to the police”. (I have spoken to Sunil ji. He has also spoken to the police),” she texted them.

As per Etimes, film Trade analyst Girish Wankhede revealed that Sunil Pal told him that there was a problem. “But he is out of it. He is now taking a flight from Delhi to Mumbai,” he said.

The report also quoted a senior police official of Unit 9 Crime Branch Daya Nayak mentioning that “the actor was found safe and is now returning home. They are now investigating on the facts of the case."

Sunil Pal had gone out of Mumbai for a show and was to return back home on December 3. But when he did not return, his wife became worried and tried calling him on his mobile phone. At first, his phone was reportedly unreachable and was switched off after some time.

About Sunil Pal

Sunil Pal gained attention after he participated in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005, ultimately winning the show. He went on to star in small supporting parts in films like Hum Tum (2004) and Phir Hera Pheri (2006).