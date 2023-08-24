Paresh Raval reveals he grew overconfident during Phir Hera Pheri: ‘Maine paap kar diya hai’

Paresh Rawal is awaiting the release of his next, Dream Girl 2. The actor who is excited to step into the much-awaited Hera Pheri 3, revealed in a new interview with News 18 that he was being overconfident while shooting for Phir Hera Pheri (2006). (Also read: Suniel Shetty shares update on reuniting with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal for Hera Pheri 3) Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in a still from Hera Pheri

In the interview with News 18, Paresh said, “There was a sense of over-confidence and that shouldn’t have happened. Suniel Shetty Anna was earnest and honest and carried the legacy of Shyam in an amazing way. Characters and premise like Hera Pheri come our way very rarely.”

The actor, who will reprise his character of Babu bhaiyya in the film, further added, "We should work around it very diligently and treat it with a lot of nazaqat. We shouldn’t make it impure. I realized my mistake when I was dubbing for Phir Hera Pheri. Mujhe samajh mein aaya ke maine paap kar diya hai, bahot hi ganda paap kar diya hai. Par maahol hi aisa tha (I didn't realize that I had committed a grave mistake. But the situation was such). Having said that, we shouldn’t have become so over-confident.”

Hera Pheri 3 will reunite Paresh with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. Paresh had won the Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role for Hera Pheri in 2001 for his role as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. Directed by Priyadarshan, the Hindi feature was a remake of the Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking (1989).

A few months ago, the cast also shot for an announcement promo for the film. “The stars are back and they shot for an announcement promo for Hera Pheri 3. It confirms the fact that the original trio of Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal are back. The promo will also put to rest all speculations about other actors being cast in the film. The film’s script is underway and the shoot for the film will begin much later,” read the statement. Paresh had also revealed that for the third instalment of the much-loved franchise, the film's characters will go global, as they travel to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Los Angeles, California. Farhad Samji will be directing Hera Pheri 3.

