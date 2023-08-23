Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon to reunite after 20 years for Welcome 3: Report

Akshay-Raveena in Welcome 3?

The report quotes an unnamed source saying, "Akshay and Raveena have worked together on multiple films including cults like Mohra. Their last collaboration was Police Force: An Inside Story. It has taken 20 years and a comic caper like Welcome 3 to bring the two of them together. While details of their dynamic in the film have been kept under wraps, however, it is unlike anything they have done before."

“Welcome 3 is titled Welcome to the Jungle and is an adventure comedy with a big ensemble. The prep work is in progress and the shoot schedule will be chalked out soon. Both Akshay and Raveena are excited about this reunion,” the source added in the report.

Akshay-Raveena's past

Akshay and Raveena are a hit jodi from the 1990s. They starred together in films like Rajiv Rai's 1994 action thriller Mohra, Umesh Mehra's 1996 action film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Sunil Agnihotri's 1997 action film Daava, Pramod Chakravorty's 1998 film Barood, and Sameer Malkan's 1998 action film Keemat: They Are Back. They also have two famous dance songs in their filmography: Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast and Tip Tip Barsa Pani from Mohra.

Akshay and Raveena were also dating then and even got engaged, before Akshay broke up with her, started dating Shilpa Shetty, and later married Twinkle Khanna. Raveena later married film distributor Anil Thadani.

Welcome 3

Welcome to the Jungle is an adventure comedy and the third instalment in the Welcome franchise. The first part, directed by Anees Bazmee, released in 2007. The blockbuster starred Akshay, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal among others. The sequel, Welcome Back, released in 2015, but was a box office dud.

