OMG 2 box office collection day 12: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi film slows down, earns 3.2 crore

OMG 2 box office collection: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's film has slowed down in its second week after crossing the ₹100 crore mark. The film is estimated to have collected around ₹3.20 crore on Tuesday, as reported by Sacnilk.com. The Amit Rai directorial stands at ₹120.62 crore after twelve days of its release. Also read: 'Many production houses rejected OMG 2 script, somebody even said it's crass and gross': Director Amit Rai OMG 2 released on August 11.

OMG 2 box office

OMG 2 had opened in theatres alongside Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2. After opening at ₹10.26 crore, the film went on to collect ₹17 crore on its first Sunday. After recording lower figures during the weekdays, it once again rose to ₹12 crore on its second Sunday. It again slowed down on its second Monday and collected around ₹3.20 crore on Tuesday.

Why OMG 2 child actor has not watched the film yet

OMG 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi as a Lord Shiva devotee and Akshay as the messenger of Lord Shiva. Yami Gautam plays a lawyer in the film. The film, however, received an A certificate from the censor board after several modifications while the film is said to be made for the teenage audience. Many have slammed the film's A certificate for making the teenagers miss out on the film.

Aarush Varma, who plays the role of Pankaj's son in OMG 2, which revolves around the subject of sex education in schools, has not watched the film yet. He told ANI in an interview, “I will regret not being able to see my first film in the theatre, I feel a little angry and bad. I just want that if the Central Board of Film Certification takes any decision, then it should be such a decision which will be beneficial for us. Because I want everyone to enjoy the film with my age group friends, and the target audience of this film, for whom it was made, should also be able to understand this film and learn something. Because the vision behind this movie had only one purpose and that was to make India learn that sex education is not something to be learned in secret, it is a matter that can talk openly.”

