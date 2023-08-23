News / Entertainment / Bollywood / OMG 2 box office collection day 12: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi film slows down, earns 3.2 crore

OMG 2 box office collection day 12: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi film slows down, earns 3.2 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 23, 2023 09:44 AM IST

OMG 2 box office collection: The Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi film has slowed down after a good Sunday collection. It now stands at ₹120 crore.

OMG 2 box office collection: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's film has slowed down in its second week after crossing the 100 crore mark. The film is estimated to have collected around 3.20 crore on Tuesday, as reported by Sacnilk.com. The Amit Rai directorial stands at 120.62 crore after twelve days of its release. Also read: 'Many production houses rejected OMG 2 script, somebody even said it's crass and gross': Director Amit Rai

OMG 2 released on August 11.
OMG 2 released on August 11.

OMG 2 box office

OMG 2 had opened in theatres alongside Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2. After opening at 10.26 crore, the film went on to collect 17 crore on its first Sunday. After recording lower figures during the weekdays, it once again rose to 12 crore on its second Sunday. It again slowed down on its second Monday and collected around 3.20 crore on Tuesday.

Why OMG 2 child actor has not watched the film yet

OMG 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi as a Lord Shiva devotee and Akshay as the messenger of Lord Shiva. Yami Gautam plays a lawyer in the film. The film, however, received an A certificate from the censor board after several modifications while the film is said to be made for the teenage audience. Many have slammed the film's A certificate for making the teenagers miss out on the film.

Aarush Varma, who plays the role of Pankaj's son in OMG 2, which revolves around the subject of sex education in schools, has not watched the film yet. He told ANI in an interview, “I will regret not being able to see my first film in the theatre, I feel a little angry and bad. I just want that if the Central Board of Film Certification takes any decision, then it should be such a decision which will be beneficial for us. Because I want everyone to enjoy the film with my age group friends, and the target audience of this film, for whom it was made, should also be able to understand this film and learn something. Because the vision behind this movie had only one purpose and that was to make India learn that sex education is not something to be learned in secret, it is a matter that can talk openly.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out