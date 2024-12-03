Comedian Sunil Pal goes missing after show, wife files police complaint

Sunil Pal goes missing

The report pointed out that Sunil Pal had travelled outside Mumbai to perform for a show. The comedian had also informed his wife that he will be returning home on Tuesday, December 3. But he did not return and repeated attempts to contact him did not fetch any answers. His wife has now filed a complaint for missing persons at Santacruz Police Station.

Sunil Pal gained attention after he participated in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005, ultimately winning the show. He went on to star in small supporting parts in films like Hum Tum (2004) and Phir Hera Pheri (2006).

In 2017, Sunil had claimed that famous Bollywood director Anees Bazmee (who recently directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3) had refused to pay up for a performance that he requested. “I have around ₹20-25 lakh stuck in the market with various producers. It is quite common in the industry for producers to pay up late. However, we, as artists, understand if a producer is genuinely out of resources or liquid money. But, when a producer like Anees - who plays in crores of rupees - behaves like this, it is not pardonable,” Sunil told Hindustan Times.

In 2021, the Andheri police booked the stand-up comedian for allegedly making “derogatory and obnoxious” comments on doctors working in Covid management and treatment. The complaint was raised by the Association of Medical Consultants (Mumbai), which represents 12,000 doctors and 811 hospitals in Maharashtra and Karnataka.