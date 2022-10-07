Sunil Pal reveals Parag Kansara was stressed about work before the pandemic

Comedian Sunil Pal has revealed that late comedian Parag Kansara was in need of work, even before the pandemic hit the world in 2020. Parag died earlier this week and Sunil recalled how he struggled to get work. Sunil and Parag worked together on the TV show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. (Also read: Comedian Parag Kansara dies, Sunil Pal pays tribute)

Parag died earlier this week and Sunil was among the first ones to pay his tributes. After his The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Parag also worked on a show Ulta Soch. He also did several shows and a few films with Sunil.

Talking about Parag, Sunil told ETimes, "He would be stressed about work too. Even before COVID hit us, he was in need of work, and he would tell us to find him some work. During the pandemic, it became even more difficult for artistes like us who earned from stage shows because they weren’t happening. In today’s time, many artistes are under pressure due to this.”

Earlier while paying his tributes to Parag in an Instagram video, Sunil recalled working with Parag on other projects including a few films. “My memories with Parag are fresh. He considered me as young brother, I did films with him Bombay to Goa, Bhawnao ko Samjho. We did hundreds of TV shows and thousands live shows together."

Sunil also praised Parag as an artist and added he was from Gujarat, and also lived in Vadodara. "He was a part time magician, did odd jobs and often took all responsibilities of kids for functions. He had worked in circus as well. Please pray for his soul and his family. It is tough to believe he is no more. Pray to God to save comedians, not just those who are professional comedians but everyone who makes others laugh,” he said.

