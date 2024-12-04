Sunil Pal's wife claims comedian was ‘kidnapped’, confirms he has returned home safely

Actor and comedian Sunil Pal went missing on Tuesday for a few hours. However, his wife, Sarita Pal, has confirmed that he has now returned home. His wife also said that the comedian was kidnapped and has given his statement to police. (Also Read: Comedian Sunil Pal goes ‘missing,’ phone unreachable, claims wife) Sunil Pal's wife says he was 'kidnapped'.

Sunil Pal's wife claimed he was kidnapped

In a conversation with Etimes, Sunil Pal's wife Sarita said, "Sunil ji is back home, Sunil ji gave his statement about kidnappers to police after coming. Police is helping and supporting us, Everything is fine with him, rest of the matter we will soon open up to our well wishers once police allow us after complete statement procedure and FIR."

As per the publication, film trade analyst Girish Wankhede revealed that Sunil Pal told him that there was a ‘problem’. “But he is out of it. He is now taking a flight from Delhi to Mumbai,” he said.

What happened to Sunil Pal?

Sunil who had reportedly travelled outside Mumbai to perform for a show, had informed his wife that he'll be returning home on Tuesday (December 3). However, after the comedian didn't return home and all the attempts of his wife to get through him failed, she decided to take the help of police. Hours after the missing report, Sunil contacted his family. He told them he was on his way back home. He reached out to his family late Tuesday evening. Sunil's wife told a paparazzo, “Sunil ji see baat ho gayee (I talked to Sunil). He talked to Police.”

Sunil Pal is a popular comedian and actor who rose to fame after participating in the comedy reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005, which he went on to win. Sunil then starred in supporting roles in Bollywood films like Hum Tum, Phir Hera Pheri, Apna Sapna Money Money and Bombay to Goa among others.