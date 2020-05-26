e-paper
Home / India News / Gang-raped by five, woman goes to police after 20 days to file complaint

Gang-raped by five, woman goes to police after 20 days to file complaint

The survivor used to work in a company in the industrial unit and had met one of the accused a few months ago, said the police.

india Updated: May 26, 2020 17:30 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
The five men, including two brothers, have been booked by the police. (Photo@uttarakhandcops)
Twenty days after being allegedly gang-raped by five men in Haridwar, 26-year-old survivor walks into a police station to file a complaint against her assaulters on Monday.

The five men, including two brothers, were subsequently booked by the police.

The survivor used to work in a company in the industrial unit and had met one of the accused, Ahbab Ali, a contractor, a few months ago, said the police.

“The two gradually started talking to each other and eventually Ali asked her to leave her job and join his business as a partner. He also demanded some money from her to which she agreed. He then took her to Dehradun and Rishikesh on the pretext of business tours where he raped her on several occasions, promising he will marry her,” said Kamlesh Upadhyay, Superintendent of police, Haridwar (city).

About a month ago, when the woman asked the man to marry her, he deflected the question citing a loss in business due to lockdown.

“After that his brother and another accused Parvez contacted her and asked for sexual favours, threatening that he would make the intimate video of her and his brother public. Scared, she gave in and he then raped her. Later about 20 days ago, he with his three friends gang-raped her in Haridwar,” said Upadhyay.

The woman, however, gathered courage and finally lodged a complaint against the five accused.

“We have registered a case against all the accused and are investigating it. The accused would be arrested soon,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, in another similar incident, a 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Pithoragarh district on Tuesday.

