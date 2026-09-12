Ganga water recedes in Bihar; severe flood conditions persist in UP

Amid a flood-like situation triggered by rising water levels of the Ganga across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, ground conditions remained grim on Saturday, even as official data showed a receding trend at most monitoring stations in Bihar.

A view of the flood-affected Chainpurva village area following the rising water level of the Ganga River, in Kanpur on Friday. (ANI Photo)

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According to data released by the Bihar Water Resources Department, Ganga levels fell at Allahabad (-0.43), Varanasi (-0.22), Buxar (-0.02), Dighaghat (-0.15), Gandhighat (-0.06), Hathidah (-0.09), Sultanganj (-0.14) and Bhagalpur (-0.12). The Punpun also fell at Fatehpur (-0.19) and Sripalpur (-0.27), as did the Sone at Maner (-0.03). Only Sone in Koelwar showed a marginal rise of 0.01, as per the latest update at 6 AM.

Despite the receding trend, ground conditions in Bihar remain severe for citizens.

On NH-80, the swollen Ganga has submerged the NH-80 and a four-lane stretch in Bhagalpur, forcing police and administration to seal it from both ends with barricades.

A resident travelling on the Sultanganj-Bhagalpur stretch, Vinod Thakur, said that he had never seen such high water levels in his lifetime.

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{{^usCountry}} "The water level of the Ganga has risen so much that we have seen this much water for the first time in our lives," he told ANI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The water level of the Ganga has risen so much that we have seen this much water for the first time in our lives," he told ANI. {{/usCountry}}

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The floods have already claimed lives in the state. Five people, including four children, drowned after falling into water-filled ditches in Koyli Khutaha village of Bhagalpur district, officials and residents said on Friday.

Flood-like conditions also affected several areas in Uttar Pradesh due to a rise in the Ganga's water level. Moradabad is one of the worst-hit areas in the state.

The cremation ground at Gegaso Ghat has also been submerged, disrupting the last rites ritual for families.

"As for the body, we cremate it right here outside, and afterwards, we take it into that same area. There, we immerse it. We are enduring it," a local Shiv Bahadur told ANI, underscoring the grim situation for the residents.

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The water level has slowed down commuters in several areas.

A resident described the situation as gravely severe. "The waterlogging situation is such that in just a short while, water will enter all the houses... There is a problem with movement, there is a problem with everything," he said.

Meanwhile, in Varanasi, municipal authorities maintained that the city's drainage network is managing the rainfall load.

PRO of Varanasi Municipal Corporation Sandeep Srivastava said, "Currently, the drainage lines in the Varanasi area extend to about 1300 kilometres, along with around 400 small and large drains. These drainage systems are regularly cleaned every year to prevent waterlogging. At present, drainage arrangements are being made in all other areas as needed."

Emphasising continuous efforts for smooth travel for citizens, he said, "With the current rainfall, as you can see, even after heavy rain, the water completely drains from the roads within half an hour... All our engineers wade into the water to facilitate drainage... We will continue to work in this manner going forward so that no one has to face any waterlogging issues."

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