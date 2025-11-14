‘Garda uda diya’: Modi celebrates NDA's Bihar victory with a waving ‘gamchha’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday declared “garda uda diya” — a colloquial expression for “blew the dust away” — as he celebrated the BJP-led NDA's massive victory in the Bihar assembly election 2025, results for which had all but come in by late evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves a "gamchha", a traditional scarf, during the celebration of NDA's victory in the Bihar assembly elections, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Friday, November 14, 2025.(Karma Bhutia/PTI Photo)

After he arrived at the BJP national headquarters in New Delhi around 7 pm, he walked in waving a “gamchha”, a traditional scarf, that carried Madhubani art from the Mithila region of Bihar.

In an X post earlier, the PM termed it a “victory of good governance” after the BJP-led NDA, under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar of the JD(U), achieved a massive win in the Bihar assembly election 2025, results of which were coming in on Friday.

The NDA was leading on, or had won, around 200 seats in the 243-strong Bihar Vidhan Sabha, as per latest data by the Election Commission. This was its best performance ever in Bihar.

“Victory of development has been achieved. Victory of the spirit of public welfare has been achieved. Victory of social justice has been achieved,” PM Modi's post read.

He added, “My deepest gratitude to the family members of Bihar, who have blessed the NDA with a historic and unprecedented victory in the 2025 assembly elections. This resounding public mandate will empower us to serve the people and work with new resolve for Bihar.”

He tagged all allies of the BJP in his series of posts. "The NDA has ensured all-round development of the state. The people have given us a massive majority after witnessing our track record and our vision to take the state to new heights. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji and our NDA family colleagues Chirag Paswan ji, Jitan Ram Manjhi ji, and Upendra Kushwaha ji for this resounding victory."

Earlier, the BJP's Bihar X handle shared a post with a photo showing Modi with Nitish, and called the victory a success of the “jodi”, the duo.