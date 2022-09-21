'Gau Mata also angry': BJP MLA brings cow to Rajasthan Assembly but it runs away | Video

A BJP MLA brought a cow to the Rajasthan Assembly on Monday to draw the attention of the Congress-led Ashok Gehlot government towards the lumpy skin disease - a viral infection affecting cattle. However, it ran away. While the MLA may not have been able to completely execute his plan, but managed to draw the attention of social media as a clip of the incident is now doing the rounds on the internet.

In the video, BJP legislator Suresh Singh Rawat can be seen talking to reporters about the viral disease outside the Assembly, while the cow can be seen running away from the spot- presumably due to the excessive noise and consequent chaos. Supporters of the politician were spotted attempting to catch hold of it.

A video of the clip that was shared on Twitter had the caption: BJP MLA from Rajashthan reached assembly with a cow but the cow refused to participate in BJP's cow politics and ran away.

As the cow ran away, the MLA is heard saying, "See, the 'Gau Mata' is also angry with the government." He demanded the Ashok Gehlot-led government make arrangements for medicines and vaccines to take care of cows affected by the disease.

Holding a stick in his hand, the MLA told reporters that cows are suffering from lumpy skin disease but the state government is in a deep slumber.

"To draw attention towards lumpy disease, I brought a cow to the Vidhan Sabha (campus)," Rawat said.

On Tuesday, BJP workers staged a massive protest in Jaipur over the death of thousands of cattle in the state due to lumpy skin disease, among other issues, and clashed with police while attempting to gherao the state assembly. As many as 150 workers were briefly arrested and later released.

Lumpy disease is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks. It causes fever and nodules on the skin and can lead to the death of the cattle. The disease is estimated to have killed nearly 1,00,000 cows and buffaloes in eight states since it first struck in April, as more cattle continue to fall prey despite a massive vaccination drive.

