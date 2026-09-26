Gauhati University student found dead at homestay in Assam; male friend arrested

A 22-year-old student of Gauhati University was found unconscious at a homestay near Azara on the outskirts of Guwahati, Assam, and was later declared brought dead at a hospital, police said.

Police said injury marks were found on the body of the deceased student. The circumstances surrounding her death are being investigated. (Representational/File Photo) (HT_PRINT)

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Police have arrested a youth, identified as Ashik Ali, in connection with the incident. A senior official of the Guwahati City Police Commissionerate told news agency PTI that the investigation is currently underway.

Student found unconscious at homestay

The deceased, identified as Nimisha Thakuria, had reportedly gone out with a friend and stayed at a homestay near Azara, according to reports.

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Bolin Deori, DCP (West), said three youths brought Nimisha Thakuria to Azara Primary Health Centre in the early hours of Saturday. She was later referred to Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH).

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{{^usCountry}} "At GMCH doctors declared her brought dead. We caught the accused person, and he is now under police custody, and investigation is underway. According to Ashik Ali, she hanged herself in a ceiling fan and we will investigate whether it is true or false," Bolin Deori said. Police find injury marks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "At GMCH doctors declared her brought dead. We caught the accused person, and he is now under police custody, and investigation is underway. According to Ashik Ali, she hanged herself in a ceiling fan and we will investigate whether it is true or false," Bolin Deori said. Police find injury marks {{/usCountry}}

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Police said injury marks were found on the body of the deceased student. The circumstances surrounding her death are being investigated.

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Ashik Ali remains in police custody as investigators look into the incident and the account given by him.

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Following the incident, locals in the Dharapur area and students staged a protest on Saturday. They demanded that the authorities take stern action against the accused person.

(With inputs from PTI)