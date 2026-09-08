Gaurav Bhatia files 2 crore defamation case against CJP leaders, Saurav Das responds with ‘Greater Noida court’ quip

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia filed a ₹2 crore defamation case against the entire leadership of satirical political outfit Cockroach Janta Party on Tuesday and said that the case will be listed for hearing before the Delhi High Court.

Saurav Das later clarified that the post shared by him was AI-generated, but “challenged” Gaurav Bhatia to “repeat this line.” (HT Photo: Vipin Kumar/ ANI file photo)

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Bhatia shared a glimpse of the court document which names CJP national convener Abhijeet Dipke and co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka as defendents.

“Tomorrow, every solid argument will echo in the court. The final nail will be hammered into the coffin of lies,” Bhatia wrote in a post on X, followed by a cockroach emoji.

In another follow-up post, the BJP spokesperson said that the “test of truth will take place where it should - in the court”.

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{{^usCountry}} “When accusations cross their limits, then the law draws its line. A ₹2 crore defamation lawsuit. Tomorrow, this defamation case will be listed for hearing before the Hon'ble Delhi High Court. No social media trial. No battle of statements. Only facts, evidence, and the rule of law. The test of truth will take place where it should— in the court,” read his post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When accusations cross their limits, then the law draws its line. A ₹2 crore defamation lawsuit. Tomorrow, this defamation case will be listed for hearing before the Hon'ble Delhi High Court. No social media trial. No battle of statements. Only facts, evidence, and the rule of law. The test of truth will take place where it should— in the court,” read his post. {{/usCountry}}

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After Bhatia's post, Das took a jibe at him and quipped, "Hilte dulte Greater Noida court matt poch jana! (Don't reach Greater Noida court by mistake)” with a laughing emoji.

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Also read: ‘Now tell us…’: Saurav Das, Gaurav Bhatia spar on X over BJP leader’s fake ‘Dimagi Naxal’ quote on Swatantra Bhardwaj

The case comes after a war of words erupted between Das and Bhatia last week . Saurav shared a post claiming the BJP spokesperson had called right-wing ‘influencer’ Swatantra Bhardwaj a “dimagi naxal”, following which, Bhatia said on Saturday that it was “fake” and asked Das to remove the post within 24 hours and offer an unconditional apology.

While Das later deleted the post and admitted that it was generated using artificial intelligence, he refused to apologise.

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“Nonetheless, I challenge any leader in the BJP to repeat this line,” Das said.

After Das took down the photo, Bhatia warned that it he does not apologise, he will file an FIR.

“It took only 83 minutes for the post to be deleted. Unqualified apology still remains. Tomorrow will be a day of FIR if no unqualified apology is tendered. Can't spread propaganda and then just delete and run,” Bhatia wrote.

Bharadwaj is a right-wing influencer who claimed in an interview that he had “cracked the skull” of the student activist’s father during the June 23 protest and escaped arrest because of his political connections.

He was detained in Bulandshahr on Friday, hours after the CJP held a protest outside the Parliament Street police station demanding his arrest over the alleged assault.

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