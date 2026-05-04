Gaurav Gogoi loses as Congress fails to improve electoral performance in Assam

Congress’s Assam unit chief Gaurav Gogoi, who contested his first assembly election, lost the Jorhat seat, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Hitendra Nath Goswami retaining it. The BJP was set to retain power in the state as it led in 78 seats in the 126-member assembly.

Congress’s Assam unit chief Gaurav Gogoi. (X)

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At 2:25 pm, Congress was leading in 21 of the 99 seats it fielded candidates from. Its alliance partner, Raijor Dal, was leading in two seats. In 2016 and 2021, the Congress bagged 26 and 29 seats.

Gogoi, son of the late former chief minister Tarun Gogoi and Lok Sabha member from Jorhat, secured 46,257 votes. Goswami, a former speaker of the state assembly, bagged 69,439 votes.

Dibrugarh University political science professor Kaustubh Deka said it was a do-or-die election for the party. “With the party losing some of its stronghold seats, it will be very difficult for the Congress to come back.”

Deka said a win for the Congress or the party doing better than in the previous elections could have increased Gaurav Gogoi’s stature. “But with that not happening and him losing the Jorhat seat would be a setback for his political ambitions in state politics,” said Deka.

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{{^usCountry}} Debabrata Saikia, the leader of the opposition in the assembly, was trailing in his constituency of Nazira in the Sibsagar district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Debabrata Saikia, the leader of the opposition in the assembly, was trailing in his constituency of Nazira in the Sibsagar district. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Utpal Parashar ...Read More Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times. Read Less

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